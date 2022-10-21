ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The future is his: Which LCS teams could Spica realistically join in 2023?

Over the past three years, Mingyi “Spica” Lu has become a name synonymous with TSM’s League of Legends team and has quickly become a leader of North America’s rising generation of younger talent. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the league and became the face of an organization known only for success.
Best Sylas Build in League of Legends

Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies. Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours...
Deft breaks down in tears following monumental win at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DRX’s victory against EDward Gaming in the quarterfinal of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
Jankos to depart from G2 Esports after 5 seasons with organization

G2 Esports jungler Jankos has announced that he will not return to the organization for the 2023 LEC season. Jankos announced that he would be moving on from the team via his personal YouTube channel. “From my point of view, playing with the players I played with was really amazing,...
Gladiators fall as OG gets one step closer to Dota 2 greatness at TI11

Inexperience on a big stage can cause younger players to underperform, however, OG’s roster continues to outperform pre-season expectations as they fend off Gaimin Gladiators and move on at The International 2022. It was a battle between two teams with very little experience on LAN, but neither side looked...
A former top priority pick in competitive League currently has the lowest win rate in solo queue

Not long ago, one champion had taken over League of Legends as the hardest to balance for both professional play and solo queue: Zeri. Since her release, for example, the Spark of Zaun had been adjusted 12 times in her first nine patches, making her the toughest puzzle for Riot Games to crack. But after a handful of months, it looks like Zeri has lost her shocking appeal with the player base.
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs

More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
TORONTOTOKYO wants to play with Nightfall and Save-, may leave Team Spirit

While European teams mostly dominated The International 2022, Team Spirit was among the rosters that flamed out early as the defending TI10 champs were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. And following that surprising early exit, rumblings of a potential roster shuffle have been slowly picking up steam.
Diamond on my mind: The essential IEM Rio CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em Challenge guide

It’s time to start placing your picks for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, following Valve’s release of the Major viewer pass on Oct. 21, along with the latest autograph and sticker capsules for the competing players and teams. For viewer pass owners, it’s another chance to play the...
Team Liquid snowball, eliminate OG from TI11

Team Liquid was prepared to face an OG team that doesn’t play to anyone’s pace but their own in an elimination series at The International 2022. However, playing at a comfortable speed only works if you can force the other team to match it—and Liquid wasn’t looking to slow roll with their tournament lives on the line.
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023

Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
MTG Standard decks that may show up at 2022 Magic World Championship

The Standard Magic: The Gathering format will take center stage at 2022 Magic Worlds, minus the Meathook Massacre, providing a number of archetypes a chance that previously didn’t exist within the format. Wizards of the Coast pulled the trigger on The Meathook Massacre ban several weeks prior to the...
T1 Dota 2 is already shuffling its roster following TI11 miss

The International 2022 will be returning this weekend, and teams who failed to qualify for the event have already started shuffling their rosters. Though the first set of departures came from the Eastern European Region, T1 officially released coach March from its roster, while Kuku and Xepher announced they were looking for new opportunities.
Apex’s new Broken Moon map’s zip rail system will help shake up the flow of matches

Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map will boast plenty of surface area. Respawn Entertainment will give players a way to traverse quickly throughout its vast landscape when it launches on Nov. 1. Broken Moon’s zip rail system is a roller-coaster-like web of high-speed zip lines that will allow players to move quickly—and can even shake up how they rotate throughout the map.
ZETA DIVISION locks in roster for VCT 2023

ZETA DIVISION, the most successful Japanese team in VALORANT, has locked in its roster for next year. Unsurprisingly, the org has barely changed anything heading into VCT 2023. ZETA has kept its core players, including in-game leader Laz, as well as Dep, TENNN, crow, and SugarZ3ro. Barce was the only addition as a substitute.
PSG.LGD record worst placement in years at TI11 as Faith_bian retires from Dota 2

PSG.LGD entered The International 2022 as the favorite to win it all on the back of their recent and historical results. But the dominant Chinese force was challenged early and never truly made it back to their top form, eventually falling to Team Aster in a heartbreaking 2-0 loss and fifth-place exit.
‘Let them try to counter us,’: Misha says OG is done trying to counter teams at TI11

Throughout the 2021-2022 DPC season, OG worked to unlock a new generation of Dota 2. Building a roster filled with young players to kickstart the organization’s rebuild proved to be the right call from the get-go, as OG’s new core quickly surpassed all expectations and qualified for The International 2022 in their first year.

