Not long ago, one champion had taken over League of Legends as the hardest to balance for both professional play and solo queue: Zeri. Since her release, for example, the Spark of Zaun had been adjusted 12 times in her first nine patches, making her the toughest puzzle for Riot Games to crack. But after a handful of months, it looks like Zeri has lost her shocking appeal with the player base.

2 DAYS AGO