ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Adult Happy Meals Toys Minimum Bid Set at $1 Million on eBay

By Danni Button
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iYhv_0ih5nNUQ00

Opening a McDonalds (MCD) Happy Meal is a quintessential part of many people's childhood memories. The box always featured neat little puzzles featuring characters from whatever kids' franchise McDonald's had partnered with. But the real prize, of course, was the toy at the bottom of the box.

McDonalds Happy Meal toys also have a history of turning into collectibles. In 1997, McDonalds partnered with breakout toymaker H. Ty Warner to fill Happy Meals with Teenie Beenie Babies: mini versions of the signature bean-filled stuffed animals that took the 90s by storm.

It was expected that the little toys would sell out in a mere five weeks, but on the day of release, McDonalds locations were swarmed with collectors trying to get their hands on the Beanies. Some collectors even went so far as to tell the employees to keep the food that comes in the Happy Meal--they just wanted the toys. All 100 million toys were gone in two weeks. Collectible investors were hoping to resell the toys for the hundreds or even thousands of dollars--and to be fair, some of the full-sized retired Beanie Babies were fetching those prices in the aughts of Beanie-mania.

In 2021, a similar instance occurred when the Happy Meal came with its own Pokémon cards. After stores in the U.S. saw scalpers reselling cards online with a high markup, McDonalds locations in the U.K. had to set limits on the cards' distribution to customers. Today, McDonalds is seeing the same wildly high demand when it comes to a new toy collaboration. Only this one is aimed at adults.

The New Adult Happy Meal

Fans of the iconic red box with the golden arches were recently introduced to the Adult Happy Meal. It's a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget with fries and a drink. And of course, there's also a neat little toy inside.

The toy is one of four collectible figures from Cactus Plant Flea Market, a popular streetwear brand whose mysterious press presence drums up a great deal of anticipation surrounding its limited releases. Cactus Plant Flea Market (known as CPFM for short) has teamed up with McDonalds before to release limited-edition hoodies, t-shirts, and other swag.

Now, the designer brand can add toys to its list of offerings. Earlier this month the company's small collectible figures of the Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie, and the CPFM-original character Cactus Buddy! hit the McDonalds menu with much fanfare. The countdown for the toys' release, along with a second line of CPFM McDonalds-themed fashion gear, was promoted on the site the same way other product drops occur, creating an exciting countdown situation for fans of the brand.

Adult Happy Meal Toys are Listing for Big Dollars

After its release on October 3, the CPFM Adult Happy Meal sold out pretty quickly, lasting less than a day in some locations. Fans of McDonalds-themed nostalgia can now drive through for the re-release of the classic Halloween Pails so many of us used as kids when trick-or-treating.

But the legacy of the CPFM-McDonalds collab lives on thanks to eBay. Some scalpers are listing cases of unopened toys with some pretty high ticket prices. While individual toys are listing between $19-$25, some sellers are asking more than $100 for a complete, unopened set.

Some listings are actually trying to sell by the case. One eBay listing advertises a 150-count case of unopened toys for $2,400. There are seven of these cases available and one has already sold. Of course, there are those with loftier ambitions trying to offload their CPFM toys. Another seller has listed one single unopened toy of an unknown character with a starting bid of $25,000. There are, as of now, no bidders on that particular item.

Topping out the listings so far is on from a seller in Kingsport, Tennessee who is selling "2022 McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Adult Happy Meal Toys Full Set 4 Sealed" with a minimum bid of $1 million. The auction's on for another 6 days and had drawn 7 watchers as of late on Oct. 20. The listing notes that the seller "does not accept returns."

Comments / 15

Leisa D. Smith
4d ago

if its unopened you don't know whats in it you have to open it to find out what it is so its a scam if they say its all 4 unopened

Reply(5)
2
Related
WTHR

Seller lists adult Happy Meal toys for $300K on eBay

INDIANAPOLIS — Apparently, children aren't the only ones who just have to have the latest McDonald's Happy Meal toy. The demand for the fast food chain's limited-edition "adult Happy Meals" was so high, supplies lasted only days after they went on sale Oct. 3. Some restaurants told customers they were waiting on more of the specially designed boxes for the meals, which were part of a collaboration with popular streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CNET

McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets Are Here, and I Got My Hands on One

McDonald's Halloween pails, aka Boo Buckets, are back for Halloween. What the heck are they, you ask? They're simply plastic trick-or-treat pails in three designs that replace the usual paper Happy Meal containers McDonald's uses to serve up its kids' meals. The fast-food chain first introduced the pails in 1986...
disneyfoodblog.com

See Which McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys Are Being Listed for $300K(!!) Online

If you’ve been scrolling through the internet lately, you might have found a lot of people talking about ONE popular thing — McDonald’s!. Between their launch of limited-edition adult Happy Meals and the return of the Boo Bucket Halloween-themed Happy Meals, there are a lot of people talking about Mickey D’s right now. And now, some of those collectibles are being listed for BIG bucks on eBay!
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween

Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
89K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy