Related
leesburg-news.com
Lake County man arrested after allegedly groping teen waitress
A Lake County man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s waitress by her buttock and rubbing his hand along the girl’s thigh while telling her that she had “nice legs.”. The unwanted touching occurred at the Beef O’Brady’s in Bushnell where 65-year-old Larry...
1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting inside Denny’s in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a Denny’s restaurant. Officer responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. at the Denny’s at T G Lee Boulevard and South Semoran, near Orlando International Airport. Police said two people were shot inside the...
villages-news.com
Woman with history of unwanted appearances jailed after alleged attack on deputy
A woman with a history of recent unwanted appearances was jailed after allegedly attacking a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kersten Charlotte Capra, 33, of Lady Lake, was acting in a bizarre manner when she struck a deputy Friday afternoon during the investigation of a trespassing complaint, according to an arrest report.
click orlando
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
click orlando
1 shot to death, innocent bystander wounded inside Denny’s near Orlando airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot to death and another was wounded early Monday at a Denny’s restaurant in Orlando, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5700 block of TG Lee Boulevard near Semoran Boulevard, not far from the Orlando International Airport.
click orlando
1 hurt in shooting at Kissimmee barbershop
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Kissimmee barbershop, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. That address belongs to Kissimmee Barbershop, which sits just feet from a day care. [TRENDING: East River High...
Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
Suspect arrested after 20-year-old dies in shooting, police say
A suspect has been arrested after one person was left dead in an isolated shooting early Sunday morning, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.
Polk County man angered by construction allegedly shoots at car: PCSO
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car after he was angered by construction work, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
WESH
Man wanted for armed burglary taken into custody, Seminole County deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in different Central Florida counties worked to catch a man with a warrant for his arrest Saturday. The suspect had a Lake County warrant for armed burglary, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies located the suspect, who left...
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of fatally shooting teen son after mistaking him for a burglar
A Florida father is facing a manslaughter charge after deputies say he shot and killed his 19-year-old son when he mistook him for a burglar. Lindsay McGeorge, 51, is already in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Man found shot and killed after car crash, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found dead Friday after being shot in a car. Orange County deputies said they responded to Samuel Street in unincorporated Orange County regarding a possible shooting. Deputies discovered bullet casings on the ground but...
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
click orlando
4, including minor, face charges in FHP pursuit on Orlando International Airport property
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men and a 17-year-old boy were sent to Orange County’s jail and Juvenile Assessment Center, respectively, following their involvement in a vehicle pursuit early Saturday in Orlando with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, according to a news release. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper in the...
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Missing Webster teen found by authorities
WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
cw34.com
Boyfriend tells girlfriend to "run" when deputies came up to their house
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A boyfriend told his girlfriend to "run" when deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrived to their home to check on a warrant. A deputy arrived to the home of Shannon Bunch who had a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. When the...
