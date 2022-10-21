ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

leesburg-news.com

Lake County man arrested after allegedly groping teen waitress

A Lake County man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s waitress by her buttock and rubbing his hand along the girl’s thigh while telling her that she had “nice legs.”. The unwanted touching occurred at the Beef O’Brady’s in Bushnell where 65-year-old Larry...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 hurt in shooting at Kissimmee barbershop

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Kissimmee barbershop, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. That address belongs to Kissimmee Barbershop, which sits just feet from a day care. [TRENDING: East River High...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified

SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
LEESBURG, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing Webster teen found by authorities

WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
WEBSTER, FL

