Read full article on original website
Related
The Major Features Coming In Halo Infinite's Winter Update
"Halo Infinite" developer 343 Industries has had a rough time this year. Fans on the "Halo" forums have discussed the game's struggle to keep players for months, pointing to a lack of clear communication, customization, and content. It also doesn't help that 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have delayed the much-coveted Forge and campaign co-op modes more than once since "Halo Infinite" released last December.
Fortnite: How To Join The Refer A Friend Program And What It Gets You
Epic Games' titanic battle royale "Fortnite" is still very popular more than five years after its launch, despite streamers like Ninja being concerned about the future of "Fortnite." That said, there are, of course, still plenty of gamers out there who have never touched the now-iconic FPS. Whether because of the building mechanics, the cartoony designs, or any other thing that may have rubbed a prospective "Fortnite" player the wrong way, some just aren't part of the gaming phenomenon that is "Fortnite" — at least not yet.
The Open World Video Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Once restricted to the RPG genre, the floodgates have opened for open world games to take over other genres where the format might not traditionally work. Games like "Sea of Thieves" let players sail the seas alone or with a group of friends in its online open world pirate setting, while recent games in the "Forza" series feature a blend of open-world exploration and races. Most gamers are familiar with the "Grand Theft Auto" series which, while open world and lengthy, proves that the time it takes to beat a game doesn't necessarily correlate to how good that game is.
Ninja Reveals Why He Fell Off Of Warzone
Tyler Blevins, better known as "Ninja," has built a massive following streaming competitive shooters and battle royales. While "Fortnite" largely kicked off his career, he has dabbled in lots of different games in and out of his core genres. The list of titles he has streamed over the years includes "Warzone," but much like Dr Disrespect, Ninja has lost interest in the "Call of Duty" entry. Choosing to focus on "Fortnite" and other games, "Warzone" has disappeared from his radar.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
Overwatch 2: How To Properly Use Ashe's Abilities
"Overwatch 2" is here, despite its seriously rocky start, and being free-to-play makes it a fantastic time for new users to hop in on the fun. If one does happen to be a new user, there's a system in place that Blizzard has aptly titled its First Time User Experience that requires newcomers to play a specific number of games to unlock the majority of the enormous character roster.
Apex Legends: Eclipse Will Bring A New, Defense-Focused Character Named Catalyst
The 15th season for "Apex Legends," titled Eclipse, is slated to go live on November 1, 2022, and there are three major things being added to the long-standing free-to-play Battle Royale. There's going to be a new map called Boreas' Shadow, a name that reminded some of the leaked "moon" map from an "Apex Legends" leak in early 2022, as well as a new system that lets players gift items to each other via the in-game store. The addition on most players' minds, though, is this season's obligatory new legend: Catalyst, who was also named in leaks earlier this year.
League Of Legends: Frostfire Gauntlet Vs Sunfire Aegis
One way to get better at "League of Legends" is to watch the best streamers. Another way to get good at the game is to learn the in-game items. Items in the popular MOBA game have a plethora of different effects that can be passive or need activation. Knowing these items and their unique effects can help players pick the best item option in every situation – it also helps players know what new things an enemy may be able to do after buying a pricey item. Two examples of this are Frostfire Gauntlet and Sunfire Aegis.
Is Resident Evil 4 Remake Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Thursday's "Resident Evil" Showcase gave fans of the legendary horror franchise plenty to be excited about. In addition to shrinking Lady Dimitrescu for a returning "Mercenaries" game mode, Capcom also provided a look at gameplay for the upcoming "Resident Evil 4" remake. Looking to follow in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed remakes for "Resident Evil 2" and "Resident Evil 3," "Resident Evil 4" is set for release March 24, 2023. Like many new AAA games that come out, it's prompted one question in particular: Will it be available on Nintendo Switch?
League Of Legends: How To Counter Pyke
"League of Legends" has had quite a stunning transformation since it was first released back in 2009. One thing that's changed drastically is the number of Champions to choose from. The incredibly popular MOBA has over 140 Champions, a huge increase from the original 40 that existed in the first year (via EBT).With so many options, it can be difficult to know how to pick the best Champion to counter some of the more oppressive characters.
How The Success Of KOTOR Led To Mass Effect
To this day, "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" (also known as "KOTOR") is still one of the most talked-about Star Wars video games. This isn't much of a surprise considering it stands as one of the most successful games the IP has ever produced in terms of sales. According to a report from 2003, only four days after its July 15, 2003, release, KOTOR sold 250,000 copies. Over the next four years, that number grew tremendously. As of 2007, the game had sold a whopping 3.2 million units. It's popularity has only increased since then.
Was Overwatch Actually Better When It Had Lootboxes?
In the years since its 2016 release, "Overwatch" and its system of loot boxes inspired plenty of other games to follow suit. Some games, such as 2017's "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" immediately regretted the controversial feature as gamers made their feelings known on loot boxes and their alleged predatory nature. Even concerned parents were up in arms and, in some cases, threatening Blizzard with legal action over the "exploitative" nature of randomized loot.
The Callisto Protocol's Developers Hit Back At Delay Rumors
Among the many sci-fi horror games releasing in the near future is "The Callisto Protocol," a game headed by the co-creator of "Dead Space" Glen Schofield. While the creator feels conflicted about the upcoming remake of "Dead Space," Schofield's latest project, "The Callisto Protocol," comes out almost two months prior on December 2, 2022. However, according to a listing from Epic Games, the release date had been pushed back more than three months to February 12, 2022.
Overwatch 2: Is Genji Overpowered Right Now?
While it's true that "Overwatch 2" got off to a seriously rocky start. 25 million players have had the chance to try out the free-to-play sequel for themselves. And while some players are trying to learn the best characters to counter Mercy, "Overwatch" veterans and newcomers alike have also been able to experience powerful plays by one of the game's most popular characters: Genji.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: The Best Time To Use Star Potions
2017's "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was a sleeper hit, surprising fans as both an ambitious crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft, and being a solid turn-based tactical game in the same vein as "XCOM." Considered one of the best "Mario"-themed games of all time, Ubisoft went back to the well and has since released its highly anticipated sequel, "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope." So far, the game has earned critical acclaim for its successful implementation of everything that made the first game special while adding enough new features to keep things fresh. Like the first game, "Sparks of Hope" is challenging. And if you wish to get the most out of the experience, it will require some trial and error.
Early Reactions To God Of War: Ragnarok Are All Saying The Same Thing
2018's transformative "God of War" reboot was a massive success for Santa Monica Studios, and "God of War: Ragnarok" has accordingly become one of the internet's most anticipated releases of the year. The game comes out on Nov. 9, 2022, but details on what "God of War: Ragnarok" will be like have been relatively sparse — until recently. Several major gaming outlets and creators were given an early look at "God of War: Ragnarok," and on the morning of Oct. 21, 2022 when the embargo lifted, first impressions began to roll in from everywhere.
How Long Does It Take To Beat New Tales From The Borderlands?
The next "Borderlands" sequel may be a ways off but fans are still getting a chance to dive back into the world of sleazy corporations, colorful characters, and sci-fi action with the release of "New Tales from the Borderlands" on October 21. The follow up to Telltale Games' episodic adventure features a new cast, new story, and some new game mechanics, along with the familiar choose-your-own-adventure style gameplay. So far, the sequel is receiving mixed but generally positive reviews and it seems that, at the very least, fans of "Borderlands" or graphic adventures will want to check it out.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
Street Fighter 6 Demo Unplayable Due To Hackers
Capcom has updated Steam's "Street Fighter 6" demo to stop people from playing. According to GamesRadar, an update to the Steam version of "Street Fighter 6" has made it, so it will no longer launch, removing the executable from the game. The official reason is that the closed beta is now over, but a mod created shortly after the demo ended allowed people to get back into the game and play in the offline versus mode. In some cases, players could also access the training mode. This mod began to spread, and naturally, Capcom did not want players to continue playing "Street Fighter 6" after the demo had ended.
Fortnite: Where To Find The Inkquisitor Boss And How To Beat It
If you're a fan of "Fortnite," then you know it can sometimes get spooky, but in a fun way. The massively popular battle royale game has fully embraced the Halloween season with the "Fortnightmares" event that begun on October 18 and will continue on until November 1. During this time, players won't just be able to participate in a traditional "Fortnite" experience, but will have the opportunity to participate in seasonal quests, challenges, and boss fights. Among these new bosses that players can have a crack at is the Inkquisitor.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0