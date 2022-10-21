Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Deal Alert: Skytech RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC for Under $1K on Amazon
Today Amazon is offering a Skytech Archangel RTX 3060 Ti equipped gaming PC for only $996.99 after you clip a $300 off coupon on the product page. This is one of the least expensive RTX 3060 Ti gaming PCs we've seen thus far on Amazon, especially for one that has well-rounded specs out of the box.
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on Call of Duty Preorders, Xbox Controllers Down to £44.99
Gamers! We've got an exciting couple of weeks coming up, and that all kicks off with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launching on October 28, 2022. If you want to jump into the action on release day, I've left preorder links below, including at Amazon where you can save £10 on your order at the moment. Other deals to check out today include Cadbury 95g chocolate bar for £0.85 (order me 15 please), Xbox Controllers for £44.99 at Argos, Xbox All Access from £20.99/month, and plenty more to check out as well just below.
IGN
Daily Deals: Save on Apple iPad, Switch OLED, and LG Evo C2 4K OLED Gaming TV
Check out the hot daily deals for today, like a sale on the 2021 iPad and 2nd generation Apple Pencil, a trio of Arcade1Up cabinets on sale at Best Buy, a great price on the LEGO Ideas Treehouse, Uncharted on PS5 for cheap, and more. Plus, take a look at Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Charizard Collection or the Hallmark Keepsake SEGA Genesis Light and Sound Christmas Ornament. Or pick up the Apple TV 4K 64GB (2021) for cheaper than what we saw during the Amazon Prime Early Black Friday Sale or a 2022 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for under $1800.
IGN
IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Breakdown - The MCU Goes Full Star Wars
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has dropped, meaning we’ve officially gotten our first glimpse of the MCU’s Phase 5. The trailer raises a lot of interesting questions. Who is Bill Murray playing? Why is everything so Star Wars-y? Why does Hope Van Dyne consistently have the worst hair in the MCU?
IGN
Pokemon Go Altered Giratina Raid Guide: Counters, Best Moveset
Giratina is a Legendary Pokemon within Pokemon Go and is available to encounter via special 5-Star Raids. Giratina has two formes: its Altered Forme, where it stands on all six legs, and Origin Forme, where it hovers in the air. This page is a comprehensive breakdown of whether Giratina can...
IGN
Deal Alert: The Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Is Down to $869.99
Today Woot has the Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 video card for only $869.99. This is the best price we've seens so far for any brand of RTX 3090. The next closest price is on Amazon for $999.99. That's a little amusing since Woot is actually owned by Amazon. In fact, you can get free shipping on this deal simply by logging in with your Amazon Prime account.
IGN
Diwali: Best Games to Buy for Yourself or Gift to Your Family and Friends This Year
There isn't a better time to game alongside your friends and family than the festival of light or Diwali. While the entire country celebrates this occasion by bursting crackers and eating sweets, why not spend some time getting back to your gaming system to play some of the best titles from 2022.
IGN
Deal Alert: The 2022 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Smartphone Just Dropped to $599.99
Amazon is offering the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 128GB smartphone for only $599.99. That's a $200 price drop from its original $800 MSRP. This is the newest, top-of-the-line OnePlus flagship model that was released in April of 2022. It has features you'd normally find in phones that cost $1000 or more. If you want the latest and greatest but don't want to spend a small fortune, you'd be hard pressed to find a better equipped phone for under $600.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's First Trailer Shows Off Kang and Much More
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally been released, giving us our first glimpse at the MCU's villainous variant of Kang the Conqueror, and much more besides. The new trailer shows off the set-up for the movie, with the Lang and Pym families pulled into the...
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
IGN
Diablo 3's Ill-Fated Real-Money Auction House Couldn't Be Removed For One Very Mundane Reason
Players who were around for Diablo III's launch in 2012 will probably remember the auction house: a gameplay mechanic where players could buy and sell their in-game items for real-world money. The feature was controversial right from the start, but it didn't disappear completely until 2014. Now, we know why....
IGN
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
IGN
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
IGN
Best New Anime to Watch (Fall Season 2022)
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
IGN
Diwali 2022: Here are the Best Gaming Accessories This Festive Season Including Headphones, Keyboards, and Mice
Diwali, also called the festival of lights, is one of the most important festivals in India. It lasts five or six days in some regions of the country, depending on the regional customs. It is also the time when a sizable population makes high-profile, expensive purchases. Considering this trend, most brands want to capitalise on the habit by offering several deals on most products available on sale. The list of products available on sale, of course, also includes computer peripherals and accessories.
IGN
Star Ocean The Divine Force - J.J.: Character Introduction Trailer
Meet J.J. in this latest trailer for the RPG Star Ocean The Divine Force, and get to know more about this knight who has mechanized his entire body. Star Ocean The Divine Force will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 27, 2022.
IGN
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
IGN
A Shocking House of the Dragon Move Mirrors Game of Thrones' Greatest Sin
The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free premiere review. In the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 1, Rhaenys finally got her big, dramatic moment, bursting through the bottom of the Dragonpit atop Meleys to deliver a giant middle finger to Team Green and essentially kicking off the Targaryen civil war as she loudly declares her support for Rhaenyra. She may have refrained from burning Alicent and her insufferable son Aegon to a crisp, but her actions will nevertheless have huge consequences for her family, the crown, and for the realm at large.
IGN
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Beacon Beach Side Quests
Beacon Beach side quests in Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope ease you into the tactical RPG's puzzles and unique battles, with some handy rewards in store as well. Like Sparks of Hope's other planets, Beacon Beach also includes a Red Coin puzzle, a Blue Coin puzzle, and a Green Coin puzzle. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock Beacon Beach's Secret Zone.
