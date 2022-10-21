ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Obama compares ‘clickbait’ sports media to political press corps

Former President Barack Obama says he sees similarities between the way the national media covers politics and professional sports. “Political reporting is a lot like sports reporting,” the former president said during an appearance on ESPN’s ManningCast, a simulcast of Monday Night Football hosted on the network by two stand out quarterbacks Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, who are brothers.

