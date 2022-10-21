ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

‘Bad Crimes’ Starring Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus Canceled By Netflix Mid-Production, Producers Will Shop Elsewhere

Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production, and the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. “Bad Crimes” was being produced by comedy veterans Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”) with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles. The series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.
Daily Mail

'It's a way to suck the poison out of a snakebite': Taylor Swift reflects on turning her personal pain into pop hits for record-breaking new album Midnights and hints she'll go on tour again

Taylor Swift offered some insight into how she turns her personal pain into iconic hits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old singer opened up about her writing process, comparing it to, 'a way to suck the poison out of a snakebite' during Monday night's episode.

