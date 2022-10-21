Emergency responders and volunteers have been searching since last week for a local man who disappeared while hunting. The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group has identified the missing hunter as Michael Faller, 73, of Idaho Falls. The Butte County Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook that Faller was reported missing last week in the North Creek Road area off the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe, a small community northeast of Arco. Emergency responders with help from volunteers launched an intense search for Faller and found his ATV and other items including his jacket and rifle. The search for Faller resumed this week in the very rough terrain where he was hunting but he has still not been located. If you have any information on Faller's whereabouts, please contact the Butte County Sheriff's Office at (208) 527-8553.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO