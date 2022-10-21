Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night: October 21st, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - District championships and playoff berths were on the line in the final week of high school football regular season action!. Check out the highlights and scores from this week's edition of Sports Line Friday night!. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE PART OF...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
E.J. Nogues, proprietor of Frenchy’s Cafe in Blackfoot, and a female companion were reported near death in the hospital at Idaho Falls following an Oct. 23 auto accident. Nogues and his unnamed companion had left Blackfoot for Idaho Falls around 4:30 p.m. and were about 5 miles south of the city when the new car he was driving turned completely over and rolled down a 10-foot embankment. The car was demolished. Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident. Both Nogues and his companion were reported dangerously injured and not expected to live.
'Flat-out embarrassed': Idaho State's offense sputters in 24-10 loss to NAU
Guitar riffs from Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” echoed throughout Holt Arena and down to the field, where Idaho State huddled up before the fourth quarter began. In this eventual 24-10 loss to Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon, the Bengals were facing an uphill battle that might daunt the best mountain climbers, a three-score deficit as their offense sputtered and skidded and veered into its worst habits. Backup quarterback Hunter Hays had just come out of the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury, but...
Search underway for missing East Idaho hunter
Emergency responders and volunteers have been searching since last week for a local man who disappeared while hunting. The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group has identified the missing hunter as Michael Faller, 73, of Idaho Falls. The Butte County Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook that Faller was reported missing last week in the North Creek Road area off the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe, a small community northeast of Arco. Emergency responders with help from volunteers launched an intense search for Faller and found his ATV and other items including his jacket and rifle. The search for Faller resumed this week in the very rough terrain where he was hunting but he has still not been located. If you have any information on Faller's whereabouts, please contact the Butte County Sheriff's Office at (208) 527-8553.
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens
NeighborWorks Pocatello will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 25 at 5:15 p.m. for a new 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens. The post NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens appeared first on Local News 8.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg invites residents to ‘Engage’ with new interactive government portal
REXBURG — The city of Rexburg has rolled out a new platform meant to get residents involved with local government and increase transparency. Engage Rexburg, launched in mid-October, was spearheaded by the city’s economic development department in an effort to create an effective way for the city’s residents to stay informed and give valuable feedback to city planners.
eastidahonews.com
Sarah Meyer, woman killed in crash, remembered as kind and loving
IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Meyer lived her life helping others. Whether it was giving money to a homeless man, spoiling her nieces and nephews, visiting the widow down the street, or texting a kind message to a co-worker, Meyer’s sisters and friends say she constantly cared for those around her.
Missing: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Oct 12
A southeast Idaho teenager is missing and hasn't had contact with family since October 12, 2022. Have you seen Marco Mejia?. Marco Mejia's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse archives active cases from throughout the state. There are currently more than 50 youths under the age of eighteen that are listed on the website.
eastidahonews.com
How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – It’s no secret that serving in the military can be physically demanding but there’s one aspect of military service that Braden Jenkins didn’t anticipate. The Idaho Falls man served in the Idaho National Guard from 2005 to 2015. During basic training, he recalls doing ruck marches, a test where recruits are required to march six, eight or 12 miles in the wilderness, while carrying a rifle and a load. The test is timed and qualifying candidates are expected to complete it in a certain amount of time.
eastidahonews.com
Spooky season a busy time for Gem State Medium Liz Rivera
IDAHO FALLS — As summer melts into fall and the calendar turns to October, those who have passed out of this life are on a lot of peoples’ minds. That means Liz Rivera of Idaho Falls has a lot going on this time of year. Rivera, who goes...
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello reopens after project completion
POCATELLO — The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello recently hosted its grand reopening after closing during a construction project. The store’s manager Beth Huston said they were able to raise the money for the project through several grants, including the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the city. “We were able to raise quite a bit of funding starting with the city of Pocatello’s CDBG grant,” she...
KPVI Newschannel 6
U.S. Marshals Looking Blackfoot Man
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe is armed and dangerous. 27-year-old Adam Lloyd Vallely from Blackfoot has a history of violence. He currently has a federal warrant for his arrest. He is wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs. Officials say he originally went to federal prison for drug distribution.
Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl
This meeting is to define the problem, provide education to the public and set the table for future discussion. The post Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pitmaster BarBQue serves up big ribs, brisket, Idaho nachos, breakfast burritos and more
IDAHO FALLS — It’s been over a year since Pitmaster BarBQue served breakfast but starting Halloween morning, brisket burritos and other morning favorites are back on the menu. A shortage of employees during the pandemic forced the restaurant to do away with breakfast and customers have been anxiously...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who runs a bike-building nonprofit for kids
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Robert, a man living in Pocatello. It said:. Robert runs a non-profit program that provides...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
UPDATE: US Marshals find armed and dangerous local fugitive
The US Marshals need help to find an armed and dangerous man who they say may be in the area. The post UPDATE: US Marshals find armed and dangerous local fugitive appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Investigation underway after two sage-grouse are illegally killed
BLACKFOOT — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses.
Police: Incident near Pocatello school was not attempted abduction
Through further investigation, we were able to determine that incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in ealier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.
Comments / 0