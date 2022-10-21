West Nile virus: Rockland resident has first county case of 2022

Rockland officials have reported the first case of a human being infected with West Nile virus in the county in 2022.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert reported the discovery in a joint announcement Thursday.

The patient is over 50 years old and lives in Ramapo, they said.

"This human case of West Nile virus reinforces the urgency of the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to continue to check their property and get rid of standing water around their properties where mosquitoes breed," Ruppert said.

Rockland's first human case of West Nile virus in 2021 also happened in October.

Ruppert said some mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn when the air is calm, and the females are most likely to bite.

"However, other mosquitoes will feed at any time of the day," she added. "To protect yourself from bites, use insect repellent when spending time outdoors."

A bite from a mosquito infected with West Nile virus can cause serious illness, and in some cases death. Although a person's chance of getting sick is small, and not everyone infected with West Nile virus will become ill, those 50 and older have the highest risk of serious illness.

West Nile virus can cause serious complications, including neurological diseases, and can also cause a milder, flu-like illness, including fever, headache and body aches, nausea and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Anyone who has symptoms of West Nile virus should see a doctor right away.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, where they hatch into larvae that develop in the water for seven to 10 days before emerging as adult mosquitoes that fly and bite. Many mosquitoes that can spread disease lay their eggs in items around the home, including birdbaths, unused flower pots, discarded tires and even bottle caps, as well as in small ponds and other bodies of stagnant water.

To reduce your risk of being bitten, experts recommend taking several steps, officials said:

Cover up as completely as possible by wearing shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt whenever you are outdoors for long periods when mosquitoes are active.

Stay indoors when mosquitoes are more active.

Use mosquito repellent, although not on babies less than two months old.

Cover baby carriers with mosquito netting when outside.

Close doors and make sure that windows and doors have screens that do not have rips, tears or holes.

Officials added that the best and most effective mosquito control begins in your yard. Even the smallest amount of standing water can serve as a breeding site for mosquitoes. Eliminating standing water is the first step in reducing mosquito breeding, according to officials, who recommended these measures:

Check your property for any items that can hold water. Anything you choose to keep outside, such as kids' toys, buckets, wading pools, canoes, and wheelbarrows, should be flipped over when not used to prevent them from collecting any water.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and remove all discarded tires.

If you have a swimming pool or spa that is not in use, drain the water off the cover or treat the standing water with Mosquito Dunks, and post accordingly. The dunks are available at the Rockland Health Department, Building D, 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona from Monday to Friday by appointment only, until Oct. 31 or while supplies last. Call 845-364-3173 or email wnv@co.rockland.ny.us to arrange a pickup.

Tightly cover water storage containers (buckets, cisterns, rain barrels) so that mosquitoes cannot get inside to lay eggs. For containers without lids, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

Use an outdoor flying insect spray where mosquitoes rest. Mosquitoes rest in dark, humid areas like under patio furniture or under the carport or garage. When using insecticides, always follow label instructions.

If you have a septic tank, repair cracks or gaps. Cover open vent or plumbing pipes. Use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

Make sure that roof gutters drain properly, clear vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds, and remove leaf debris from yards and gardens.

To learn more about reducing mosquito breeding on your property, call the Health Department at 845-364-3173 or visit rocklandgov.com. To learn more about the West Nile virus, visit health.ny.gov.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.