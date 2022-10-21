Read full article on original website
2 2 2
Good! Any man that attacks a woman or any person that attacks a person of age should get zero mercy in my opinion. May he rot away inside those walls and fences!
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to prison for 80 years for Aggravated Robbery. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson had his sentenced enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. On March 21, 2022, Jackson severely beat and robbed the victim at a local massage parlor. The 64-year-old victim suffered serious bodily injury.
