Maine State

This is the Most Haunted Hotel in Maine

During the War of 1812, Captain James Fairfield was captured by the British. He later built a home in which he died. It may seem like a strange deal, but according to the website Thrillist, the James Fairfield House is one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., and the single-most haunted hotel in all of Maine.
The Most Popular Adult Halloween Costumes in Each New England State May Surprise You

I want to say we're boring, but sometimes it's about simple, easy fun. I mean, stressing over costumes seems unnecessary. I'm talking about celebrating Halloween, that one night each year that adults get all dressed up and hit the bars, clubs, restaurants, and private parties. There's something so freeing and fabulous about becoming some-ONE or some-THING else for a night, and partying the night away.
This River in Maine Was Cursed for Over 200 Years

The Saco River runs in both Maine and New Hampshire. It is one of Maine's largest rivers that starts in the White Mountains and empties into the ocean at Biddeford Pool. Every year, many people go to the Saco River to go tubing, kayaking, or just enjoy being outside on a nice day. However, there is a dark history that once took over the waters that is Saco River.
Death by Black Licorice in Massachusetts

The first time I heard that too much black licorice can cause minor to major heart issues, a trip to the hospital, and even death, was only a few years ago, and seemed so farfetched. However, this warning comes out periodically each year, especially in the fall. What's worth keeping in mind is that it doesn't take much to cause heart issues, while an overload can kill you.
We Talked to Ghosts in the Real Conjuring House in New England

Yes, you read that correctly. This past weekend, yours truly went with a friend to the real Conjuring House in Rhode Island. For those unfamiliar with the 1736 colonial home, it's among the most famous allegedly haunted places in the country. The consistent paranormal activity tormenting the Perron family, who lived there in the 1970s, was the inspiration for the Conjuring film.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns

Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
For a Unique Experience, the Ice Castles Are Back for Their 10th Year in New Hampshire

Make the best out of a cold situation with Ice Castles. Winter is still a couple of months away, but Ice Castles will be back for a magical winter wonderland back in North Woodstock, New Hampshire. They will have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. The award-winning frozen attraction also has a snow tubing hill, Mystic Forest Light Walk, and a Winter Fairy Village. And new this year is an ice bar with adult beverages! Ice Castles is great at making a winter experience, but not great at predicting the weather. So, hang in there for the opening date. Typically they open early to mid-January.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
