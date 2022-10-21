Read full article on original website
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in Maine
During the War of 1812, Captain James Fairfield was captured by the British. He later built a home in which he died. It may seem like a strange deal, but according to the website Thrillist, the James Fairfield House is one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., and the single-most haunted hotel in all of Maine.
The Most Popular Adult Halloween Costumes in Each New England State May Surprise You
I want to say we're boring, but sometimes it's about simple, easy fun. I mean, stressing over costumes seems unnecessary. I'm talking about celebrating Halloween, that one night each year that adults get all dressed up and hit the bars, clubs, restaurants, and private parties. There's something so freeing and fabulous about becoming some-ONE or some-THING else for a night, and partying the night away.
Maine State Aquarium Plans to Open Summer 2023 With New Exhibits
After closing their doors in 2020, the Maine State Aquarium has some good news. According to an article by Booth Bay Register, the Maine State Aquarium anticipates being open for the summer of 2023 with some new exhibits. While they hoped and planned to be open for 2022, the Aquarium...
Stuck on a Deserted Island? These 25 Maine Restaurant Foods Would Make It Better
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip around the state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post...you get the point. It's fun. It's quite adventurous. And it...
This River in Maine Was Cursed for Over 200 Years
The Saco River runs in both Maine and New Hampshire. It is one of Maine's largest rivers that starts in the White Mountains and empties into the ocean at Biddeford Pool. Every year, many people go to the Saco River to go tubing, kayaking, or just enjoy being outside on a nice day. However, there is a dark history that once took over the waters that is Saco River.
Relive Your Childhood With These 10 New England Foods From When You Were Younger
Ever walked into a smell that just took you back in time somewhere? Well, food can also be a time machine. I feel that everyone has one food that when they taste it again the food immediately sends them back to another time and place in their life. I will...
Death by Black Licorice in Massachusetts
The first time I heard that too much black licorice can cause minor to major heart issues, a trip to the hospital, and even death, was only a few years ago, and seemed so farfetched. However, this warning comes out periodically each year, especially in the fall. What's worth keeping in mind is that it doesn't take much to cause heart issues, while an overload can kill you.
Really? Maine Locations Are Not on the 2022 Most Neighborly Cities List?
So much for Maine's hospitable reputation, at least according to one website. The Neighbor Blog, a sister site to the self-storage company neighbor.com, has put out its annual list of the most neighborly cities in America. Surprisingly, Maine did not have a community make the list. The Pine Tree State's...
This Remote Island in Maine Was Once Home to a Crew of Cannibals
With 65 lighthouses along the coast of Maine, each one has its own story. Some boast histories of bringing sea lovers together, some are home to beautiful museums, one was featured in Forest Gump, and one was home to one of the first cases of cannibalism in the United States.
The Original Pink Power Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson, Was in Maine
If you ever watched "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" back in the '90s, then you most likely had a favorite Power Ranger. If in fact you did have a favorite Power Ranger and it was the Pink Ranger, otherwise known as Kimberly Hart, then you will want to know that she was hanging out in Portland, Maine, over the weekend.
We Talked to Ghosts in the Real Conjuring House in New England
Yes, you read that correctly. This past weekend, yours truly went with a friend to the real Conjuring House in Rhode Island. For those unfamiliar with the 1736 colonial home, it's among the most famous allegedly haunted places in the country. The consistent paranormal activity tormenting the Perron family, who lived there in the 1970s, was the inspiration for the Conjuring film.
‘Criminal Minds’ Fan Favorite Matthew Gray Gubler Spotted in New Hampshire
You wouldn't think an A-lister like Matthew Gray Gubler would be spotted around Northern New England since he doesn't really have any ties to the area, but the Criminal Minds star spent some time this weekend on the Seacoast area of New Hampshire. Spencer Reid. Just over two years ago,...
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert...repeat...RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the granite state, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale. It was...
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns
Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
New England Man’s Secret to Getting Every McDonald’s Halloween Collectible
Yesterday (Tuesday, October 18, 2022), McDonald's gave 80s and 90s kids (as well as the new generation of kids) the best dose of nostalgia ever. For the first time in a couple of decades (I think -- I mean, I haven't seen or heard of this happening since I was a kid), McDonald's brought back their Halloween Happy Meal collectibles.
For a Unique Experience, the Ice Castles Are Back for Their 10th Year in New Hampshire
Make the best out of a cold situation with Ice Castles. Winter is still a couple of months away, but Ice Castles will be back for a magical winter wonderland back in North Woodstock, New Hampshire. They will have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. The award-winning frozen attraction also has a snow tubing hill, Mystic Forest Light Walk, and a Winter Fairy Village. And new this year is an ice bar with adult beverages! Ice Castles is great at making a winter experience, but not great at predicting the weather. So, hang in there for the opening date. Typically they open early to mid-January.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
