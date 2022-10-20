Read full article on original website
KTVB
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Responds to Popular Fan Theory He's Related to Season 1's Matt Barnett
Love Is Blind fans are seeing double now that the first episodes of season 3 have been released. The popular Netflix reality competition show is back and following the love lives of 30 singles in Dallas, Texas. One of the new season's breakout stars is blue-eyed funnyman Cole Barnett, who...
KTVB
'Harlem' Welcomes Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and More to Season 2 Cast
A cast grows in Harlem! The Amazon original series is gearing up for its second season by adding seven new actors to the cast. The comedy series following four ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem stars Meagan Good as Camille, a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has a hard time navigating her love life; Grace Byers as Quinn, a trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to run her struggling business and find love; Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, a filter-free singer and actress looking to regain her spot at the top of the entertainment food chain; and Jerrie Johnson as Tye, a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length.
KTVB
'One of Us Is Lying' Boss on Simon Says Reveal and That Bloody Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 2 of Peacock's One of Us Is Lying. And Murder Club thought they were finally turning over a new (murder-less) leaf on One of Us Is Lying. As the explosive season 2 finale revealed, there's always trouble lurking around...
KTVB
'The Crown': Netflix Adds 'Fictional Dramatization' Disclaimer to Show's Trailer Description
The Crown has bowed to public pressure. As the popular Netflix royal drama prepares to release season 5 on Nov. 9, the streaming service has added a long-requested disclaimer to the show's trailer description. "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
KTVB
Ellen DeGeneres to Highlight Her Hobbies in New Series After Ending Daytime Talk Show
Ellen DeGeneres is embarking on a new adventure! After saying goodbye to her long-running talk show in May, the 64-year-old comedian is set to debut About Time For Yourself… with Ellen, a social short series in which she'll try out new hobbies amid her unemployment. The docu-style series, which...
KTVB
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos
Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
KTVB
'90 Day: The Single Life': Debbie Decides to Move to Canada, Tony Wants to Meet Colt (Exclusive)
Debbie Johnson is ready to make the move! In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life episode, Debbie has decided to ship out to Vancouver, Canada, to be with Tony after sightseeing around the city. She does, however, admit that she is afraid of leaving...
KTVB
Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role
In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
KTVB
Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video
Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
KTVB
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!
Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
KTVB
'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home in Historic Deal (Exclusive)
Multiple sources confirm to ET, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather and Terry Dubrow are saying "goodbye" to their reality-TV famous home. The couple just closed on the sale of their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55 million, the largest sale of the year in Orange County, California -- and the third highest sale in Orange County history.
KTVB
Tyler Perry Teases a Third 'Why Did I Get Married?' Movie (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry may be bringing some fan favorites back to the big screen. On Saturday, the media mogul spoke with ET and revealed that there’s a chance for a third Why Did I Get Married? film -- but under one condition. "If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say 'yes,'...
KTVB
James Corden Breaks Silence on 'Silly' Balthazar Restaurant Drama: 'I Haven't Done Anything Wrong'
James Corden doesn't think he's done anything wrong. The 44-year-old Late Late Show host made headlines this week when restauranteur Keith McNally accused him of being "the most abusive customer" to the servers in his New York City restaurant, Balthazar, which opened 25 years ago. In a new interview with...
KTVB
Sarah Hyland Shares Video of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding to Wells Adams
A special day made even more magical! Sarah Hyland is sharing a look at her gorgeous wedding to Wells Adams, and the heartfelt officiating by her Modern Familyco-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Hyland took to Instagram on Saturday to post the video, which showed her and the former Bachelor in Paradise...
KTVB
'This is Us' Star Chris Sullivan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Rachel Reichard
One super cute little girl! Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Reichard, have welcomed their second baby. The actor introduced the world to his newborn daughter with a sweet post he shared to Instagram on Sunday, and revealed that she arrived quite a bit earlier than expected. "She came 3...
KTVB
L.A.'s MaeDay Rescue Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles
Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal rescue where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie. MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that...
KTVB
George Clooney and Julia Roberts: A Look Back at Their Friendship
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a friendship for the ages! The pair first met in 2000, before they teamed up for Ocean's Eleven, and have since worked on a total of six movies together, most recently Ticket to Paradise, which is out now. "We became instant friends," Roberts told...
