Mississippi State

KTVB

'Harlem' Welcomes Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and More to Season 2 Cast

A cast grows in Harlem! The Amazon original series is gearing up for its second season by adding seven new actors to the cast. The comedy series following four ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem stars Meagan Good as Camille, a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has a hard time navigating her love life; Grace Byers as Quinn, a trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to run her struggling business and find love; Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, a filter-free singer and actress looking to regain her spot at the top of the entertainment food chain; and Jerrie Johnson as Tye, a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
KTVB

Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos

Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
KTVB

Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role

In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
KTVB

Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video

Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
KTVB

Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!

Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
KTVB

'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home in Historic Deal (Exclusive)

Multiple sources confirm to ET, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather and Terry Dubrow are saying "goodbye" to their reality-TV famous home. The couple just closed on the sale of their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55 million, the largest sale of the year in Orange County, California -- and the third highest sale in Orange County history.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTVB

'This is Us' Star Chris Sullivan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Rachel Reichard

One super cute little girl! Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Reichard, have welcomed their second baby. The actor introduced the world to his newborn daughter with a sweet post he shared to Instagram on Sunday, and revealed that she arrived quite a bit earlier than expected. "She came 3...
KTVB

George Clooney and Julia Roberts: A Look Back at Their Friendship

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a friendship for the ages! The pair first met in 2000, before they teamed up for Ocean's Eleven, and have since worked on a total of six movies together, most recently Ticket to Paradise, which is out now. "We became instant friends," Roberts told...

