Today in History: October 22, JFK reveals missile bases
Today is Saturday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2022. There are 70 days left in the year. On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.
Today in History: October 24, the UN charter takes effect
Today is Monday, Oct. 24, the 297th day of 2022. There are 68 days left in the year. On Oct. 24, 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect. On this date:. In 1537, Jane Seymour, the third wife of England’s King Henry VIII, died...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Task 1 in Trump Organization trial: picking a neutral jury
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company went on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court was a big one: picking a jury of New Yorkers who didn't have a strong opinion about the former president. About half of an initial...
Today in History: October 23, Beirut bombing kills Marines
Today is Sunday, Oct. 23, the 296th day of 2022. There are 69 days left in the year. On Oct. 23, 1983, 241 U.S. service members, most of them Marines, were killed in a suicide truck-bombing at Beirut International Airport in Lebanon; a near-simultaneous attack on French forces killed 58 paratroopers.
Candidates court elusive youth vote as US midterms loom
Riven by angst over a warming planet, fearful for democracy and facing a financially uncertain future, young people tend to be among the most politically engaged groups in the United States. "Part of the reason why I chose to come to Emory was because I knew that Georgia was such an important state in elections in the United States," said Rob Golin, 18.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. “I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said of his 66-year-old opponent. Later, Crist slapped back, “You won’t even say if you want to be the governor of Florida after this election.”
Abortion, inflation and assault rifles: the US midterms ad war
From a rapping granny to assault rifles, candidates in the US midterm elections have sparred on the airwaves with viral-worthy stunts to stand out to voters. Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump, poses in a video in a helicopter cradling an assault rifle, comparing the rival camp to wild hogs.
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. The defendants are accused of paying tens of thousands...
