Read full article on original website
Related
wliw.org
Abortion is on the California ballot. But does that mean at any point in pregnancy?
The Nov. 8 election in California includes a ballot measure asking voters whether they should amend the state constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights. A majority of Californians support reproductive rights, so the measure, known as Proposition 1, is expected to pass. But the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last June overturning the federal right to abortion, has increased the urgency and raised the stakes.
Comments / 0