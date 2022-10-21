ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Sobriety checkpoint set for Nov. 2 in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police have announced a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 2 on W.Va. 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg. The checkpoint is designed to deter and detect impaired drivers, State Police said in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Barbour, West Virginia, grand jury hands up several indictments

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Two individuals charged in separate arson fires, and a third person who's alleged to have broken into the Philippi Walgreen's, were among those indicted Monday by Barbour County grand jurors, according to Prosecutor Thomas Hoxie. In the alleged pharmacy theft caper, Casey D. Browning,...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Deputy: Anmoore, West Virginia man leaves child alone to go drinking in Morgantown

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An Anmoore man went to drink alcohol in Morgantown for a few hours, leaving his 6-year-old alone, a deputy has alleged. Jose Juan Benitez Chacon, 31, was charged with felony child neglect after the boy reportedly was found by a witness “about to cross [W.Va. 58 at the Interstate 79 interchange] while traffic was flowing moderately through that area,” Harrison Deputy Kyle Moneypenny alleged.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State University

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble will hold a fall concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for percussion, including African drumming, avant-garde, small...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Harry McEldowney

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU's climb a StairMaster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You all know or remember the StairMaster, sort of a mechanical torture test you’d use at the gym or at home to shed some weight and get into shape. You probably hated it because it was a one-way staircase to nowhere.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss

The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Hagerstown man dies after motorcycle crash

McHENRY — An 89-year-old Hagerstown man died from injuries sustained in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in McHenry on Friday. According to a report from the Maryland State Police, the Garrett County 911 Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle wreck at US Rt. 219 and Rock Lodge Road at approximately 1 p.m.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WVNews

Christopher “Chris” Scott Byrd

WESTON — Christopher “Chris” Scott Byrd, 35, of Weston, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home. He was born in Weston on January 5, 1987, son of James Charles and Brenda Kay (Cowgar) Byrd of Weston, WV. In addition to his parents, the memories...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 10/24/22

West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown previews hopes for her team's senior day, and sees either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma as potential first round foes in the Big 12 Championship. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rodriguez earns weekly honors; WVU Varsity Sports roundup

After notching her first career brace and leading the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind win, junior midfielder A.J. Rodriguez of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. In its final road game of the regular season at...
MORGANTOWN, WV

