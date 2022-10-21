Read full article on original website
Marvin Pratt Shelton, with lifetime of federal & community service, passes at age 89
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvin Pratt Shelton, 89, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 27, 1933, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the son of the late Oliver Cromwell Shelton and Estella May Chewning Shelton.
Walter Jeffrey 'Jeff' Fox, former executive director of Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, passes away
PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WV News) — Walter Jeffrey “Jeff” Fox, 61, of West Union, WV, departed this life Friday, October 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born May 20, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the...
Jose Juan Benitez Chacon
An Anmoore man went to drink alcohol in Morgantown for a few h…
Sobriety checkpoint set for Nov. 2 in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police have announced a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 2 on W.Va. 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg. The checkpoint is designed to deter and detect impaired drivers, State Police said in...
John Thomas Howell
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — A 51-year-old Center Point man was indicted by Doddridge Count…
Lincoln High School's craft show set Nov. 12 in Shinnston, West Virginia
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln High School's holiday craft show will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the school's cafeteria. Many vendors will be onsite to sell food, drinks and crafts, officials said.
Barbour, West Virginia, grand jury hands up several indictments
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Two individuals charged in separate arson fires, and a third person who's alleged to have broken into the Philippi Walgreen's, were among those indicted Monday by Barbour County grand jurors, according to Prosecutor Thomas Hoxie. In the alleged pharmacy theft caper, Casey D. Browning,...
Bridgeport (West Virginia) thespians holding canned & dry goods food drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School Thespian Troop 7549 is hosting a canned/dry goods food drive to benefit Shepherd’s Corner food bank during all public performances of the BHS musical production of "Mary Poppins." Public performances will be held at BHS auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday;...
Deputy: Anmoore, West Virginia man leaves child alone to go drinking in Morgantown
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An Anmoore man went to drink alcohol in Morgantown for a few hours, leaving his 6-year-old alone, a deputy has alleged. Jose Juan Benitez Chacon, 31, was charged with felony child neglect after the boy reportedly was found by a witness “about to cross [W.Va. 58 at the Interstate 79 interchange] while traffic was flowing moderately through that area,” Harrison Deputy Kyle Moneypenny alleged.
Fall Percussion Ensemble concert planned at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Percussion Ensemble will hold a fall concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is by donation. Attendees can expect to hear a range of literature written specifically for percussion, including African drumming, avant-garde, small...
Harry McEldowney
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harry McEldowney, 72 of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney.
WVU's climb a StairMaster
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You all know or remember the StairMaster, sort of a mechanical torture test you’d use at the gym or at home to shed some weight and get into shape. You probably hated it because it was a one-way staircase to nowhere.
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
Hagerstown man dies after motorcycle crash
McHENRY — An 89-year-old Hagerstown man died from injuries sustained in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in McHenry on Friday. According to a report from the Maryland State Police, the Garrett County 911 Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle wreck at US Rt. 219 and Rock Lodge Road at approximately 1 p.m.
Christopher “Chris” Scott Byrd
WESTON — Christopher “Chris” Scott Byrd, 35, of Weston, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home. He was born in Weston on January 5, 1987, son of James Charles and Brenda Kay (Cowgar) Byrd of Weston, WV. In addition to his parents, the memories...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 10/24/22
West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown previews hopes for her team's senior day, and sees either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma as potential first round foes in the Big 12 Championship. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
Rodriguez earns weekly honors; WVU Varsity Sports roundup
After notching her first career brace and leading the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind win, junior midfielder A.J. Rodriguez of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. In its final road game of the regular season at...
