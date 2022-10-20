ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ POLITICS IN FOCUS: THE GARDEN STATE’S BELLWETHER CONGRESSIONAL SHOWDOWN & GOV. MURPHY’S RESPONSE TO THE MIGRATION CRISIS

By MetroFocus
wliw.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wliw.org

Abortion is on the California ballot. But does that mean at any point in pregnancy?

The Nov. 8 election in California includes a ballot measure asking voters whether they should amend the state constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights. A majority of Californians support reproductive rights, so the measure, known as Proposition 1, is expected to pass. But the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last June overturning the federal right to abortion, has increased the urgency and raised the stakes.
CALIFORNIA STATE

