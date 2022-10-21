ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flackbroadcasting.com

TOWPD: Man charged with DWI, driving on sidewalk in Old Forge

OLD FORGE- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of intoxicated driving in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend, investigators say. Bryce A. Brown, 24, of Whitesboro, NY was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with DWI, DWI (BAC greater than .08%) and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
OLD FORGE, NY
WKTV

Rome Police are still looking for two men, accused of firing a gun inside a Rome store

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Police are still looking for two men, accused of firing a gun inside Bill's Variety Store on West Thomas Street, in Rome. Police say it was an attempted robbery that happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The two black males, entered the store and demanded money from an employee, it was during this interaction that shots were fired.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback

Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Shots fired during attempted robbery at Bill's Variety in Rome

ROME, NY (WKTV) - Rome Police say shots were fired at Bill's Variety on West Thomas Street after two black men reportedly walked into the store and demanded money from a store employee. Police were dispatched at 8:30pm Saturday to the store at 504 West Thomas Street for the report...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Man in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town of Floyd

TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town Of Floyd, Sunday night. Before 11 p.m. Sunday night, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road, in response to a noise complaint. According to the Sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the Deputy.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person

TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
DEWITT, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

11-hour standoff ends peacefully in Floyd

FLOYD — An 11-hour standoff with a barricaded and potentially armed subject on Camroden Road came to a peaceful end Monday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert M. Maciol said deputies responded to a residence near Floyd Town Park for a reported noise complaint...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Ilion woman accused of stealing more than $27K from employer by altering paychecks

UTICA, N.Y. – An Ilion woman is accused of stealing more than $27,000 from the Utica law office where she worked. The law office reached out to Utica police in September after an audit from an accounting firm found discrepancies in an employee’s paychecks, showing additional bonuses from $500 to $2,000 over multiple payroll weeks.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man accused of robbing woman at Kennedy Plaza

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of robbing a woman at her Kennedy Plaza apartment on Wednesday afternoon. Utica police were called to the apartment complex just after 4 p.m. The victim told officers she answered a knock at her door and a man whom she did...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Special Needs Teen Attacked at CNY School

One Utica Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a Proctor High School student with special needs who was attacked. Being a police officer is about so much more than making arrests and handing out tickets. It's about connecting with the community they serve. Officer Wesley Jackson is making a difference in one family's life with a small gesture that went a long way.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Two men who shot at deputies have been charged

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were seen on a homes surveillance camera entering a home and stealing several long guns in the Town of Lafayette, on October 2. Jamie Rolfe, 43, of Syracuse and Calvin Thomas, 32, of the Onondaga Nation were indentified by detectives during the investigation.
LAFAYETTE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy