TOWPD: Man charged with DWI, driving on sidewalk in Old Forge
OLD FORGE- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of intoxicated driving in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend, investigators say. Bryce A. Brown, 24, of Whitesboro, NY was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with DWI, DWI (BAC greater than .08%) and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
Gloversville man facing 9 charges after traffic stop
A Gloversville man is facing nine separate charges after a traffic stop ballooned into much more Saturday evening.
WKTV
Rome Police are still looking for two men, accused of firing a gun inside a Rome store
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Police are still looking for two men, accused of firing a gun inside Bill's Variety Store on West Thomas Street, in Rome. Police say it was an attempted robbery that happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The two black males, entered the store and demanded money from an employee, it was during this interaction that shots were fired.
Lisle man arrested after domestic disturbance
On the evening of October 22nd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on State Route 26 in Willet fir a domestic disturbance.
informnny.com
Croghan man arrested in connection to criminal mischief incidents in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred...
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
WKTV
Shots fired during attempted robbery at Bill's Variety in Rome
ROME, NY (WKTV) - Rome Police say shots were fired at Bill's Variety on West Thomas Street after two black men reportedly walked into the store and demanded money from a store employee. Police were dispatched at 8:30pm Saturday to the store at 504 West Thomas Street for the report...
WKTV
Man in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town of Floyd
TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11 hour standoff in the Town Of Floyd, Sunday night. Before 11 p.m. Sunday night, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road, in response to a noise complaint. According to the Sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the Deputy.
localsyr.com
Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person
TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
cnycentral.com
The $194k deputy; Onondaga Co. Sheriff's office spend $7.7 million in overtime to run jail
In 2021, a single Onondaga County sheriff's deputy brought home $194,636.05. It's nearly triple his starting salary; like other senior deputies, he made use of contractual overtime rules that Sheriff Eugene Conway and other top brass have wanted removed for years. CNY Central sent a freedom of information request to...
Romesentinel.com
11-hour standoff ends peacefully in Floyd
FLOYD — An 11-hour standoff with a barricaded and potentially armed subject on Camroden Road came to a peaceful end Monday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert M. Maciol said deputies responded to a residence near Floyd Town Park for a reported noise complaint...
Syracuse man convicted for 1997 murder over $10 steals guns, leads deputies on chase, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who robbed and beat a man to death in Syracuse’s Near Westside 25 years ago was charged with stealing guns and taking deputies on a car chase before fleeing New York, police said Friday. Jamie Rolfe, 43, and Calvin Thomas, 32, of...
79 Fake IDs confiscated by police at Cortland bar, a majority belonging to college students
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland City Police are continuing to try and crack down on a long running problem of underage drinking at city bars. A busy Wednesday night at the Stone Lounge Bar on Main Street in the city of Cortland, led to dozens of fake IDs being taken away. Cortland City Police said […]
WKTV
Ilion woman accused of stealing more than $27K from employer by altering paychecks
UTICA, N.Y. – An Ilion woman is accused of stealing more than $27,000 from the Utica law office where she worked. The law office reached out to Utica police in September after an audit from an accounting firm found discrepancies in an employee’s paychecks, showing additional bonuses from $500 to $2,000 over multiple payroll weeks.
WKTV
Utica man accused of robbing woman at Kennedy Plaza
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of robbing a woman at her Kennedy Plaza apartment on Wednesday afternoon. Utica police were called to the apartment complex just after 4 p.m. The victim told officers she answered a knock at her door and a man whom she did...
Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Special Needs Teen Attacked at CNY School
One Utica Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a Proctor High School student with special needs who was attacked. Being a police officer is about so much more than making arrests and handing out tickets. It's about connecting with the community they serve. Officer Wesley Jackson is making a difference in one family's life with a small gesture that went a long way.
Mother of injured infant says father should not be charged
The mother of the newborn baby, who was recently hospitalized, said the father should not be facing a criminal charge.
Troopers search for missing kayaker near Canadarago Lake
Richfield Springs, N.Y. — Troopers are searching for a missing kayaker last seen on Saturday near Canadarago Lake. Frederick Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Mass., was last seen assembling his kayak around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, state police said. Mayock’s kayak was found unoccupied, and his belongings were found left behind,...
localsyr.com
Two men who shot at deputies have been charged
ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were seen on a homes surveillance camera entering a home and stealing several long guns in the Town of Lafayette, on October 2. Jamie Rolfe, 43, of Syracuse and Calvin Thomas, 32, of the Onondaga Nation were indentified by detectives during the investigation.
