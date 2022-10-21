ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

live5news.com

Tip leads police to arrest of suspect in deadly December shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested the suspect in a shooting that left two people dead in December. Rashiean Richmond Washington, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and one county of second-degree arson, deputies say.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A former sheriff of Berkeley County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges for a second time. Wayne Dewitt, 71, was cited for driving under the influence second offense, according to an incident report. Goose Creek Police responded to US 176 and Callen Boulevard in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Shooting at a Walterboro motel leaves one injured

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after one person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Walterboro Sunday morning. According to Colleton Fire-Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Baymont Inn and Suits on Sniders Highway at 9:37 a.m. Sunday. Walterboro Police arrived to find a man critically […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD investigating after fatal Spruill Avenue shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting that happened on Spruill Avenue. NCPD says patrol responded to an area on Spruill Avenue at Arbutus Avenue at 5:10pm in reference to a possible shooting in the area. Once on scene, officers located a victim suffering from […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston deputies seeking information on 2010 murder

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On October 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
live5news.com

Medical experts detail dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are warning the community about marijuana laced with amphetamines and fentanyl. The department announced Friday that officers seized the marijuana while looking into two overdoses, and investigators believe the laced drugs may have been a factor in the overdoses. When it comes to fentanyl...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigate shooting at gas station in Wando

WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a gas station in Wando. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at Sphinx Gas Station on Highway 41 early Saturday morning. One person was reportedly shot. The condition of the victim is unknown. Limited details […]
WANDO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating deadly late-night shooting in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release. Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene. Dorchester County […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

