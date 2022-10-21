Families of 3 SFPD officer-shooting victims demand DA hold cops accountable

Families of those killed in police shootings demand S.F. DA to hold cops accountable 02:00

SAN FRANCISCO -- The families of three people fatally shot by San Francisco police are calling on District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to hold the officers accountable.

SFPD shooting victims families demand justice. CBS

The families of the people killed by police held a press conference Thursday to promote their cause. They claim claim Jenkins is dragging her feet on the cases -- potentially for political reasons -- until after the November election.

Keita O'Neil was shot and killed in 2017 . He was a suspect in a carjacking in the Bayview when SFPD Officer Chris Samayoa shot him while sitting in his patrol car through the window. O'Neil was unarmed at the time.

Recalled former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin charged the officer with homicide , but the criminal case is still unresolved.

Luis Gongora Pat was shot and killed in the Mission District in 2016 . Officers say he ignored their orders to drop a knife and lunged at them.

The then DA George Gascon cleared the officers, but Boudin ordered subpeonas. When he was re-called, the case also stalled.

Then there was Sean Moore, an unarmed man shot during a confrontation outside of his home in 2017. He died in 2020 from complications resulting from his injuries. Officer Kenneth Cha was charged with manslaughter by Boudin . That criminal case is unresolved.

"It's time for the glass bubble that has been protecting police for eons to be cracked. And my nephew's case is the one that can set that standard," said April Green, Keita O'Neil's aunt.

In all three cases, the families were awarded millions of dollars in *civil cases against the city. KPIX reached out to the d-a's office on the status of the criminal cases.

They say they're in contact with the families but can't comment because of the sensitive nature of the investigations.