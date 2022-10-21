ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Families of 3 SFPD officer-shooting victims demand DA hold cops accountable

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnzdu_0ih5j08800

Families of those killed in police shootings demand S.F. DA to hold cops accountable 02:00

SAN FRANCISCO -- The families of three people fatally shot by San Francisco police are calling on District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to hold the officers accountable.

SFPD shooting victims families demand justice. CBS

The families of the people killed by police held a press conference Thursday to promote their cause. They claim claim Jenkins is dragging her feet on the cases -- potentially for political reasons -- until after the November election.

Keita O'Neil was shot and killed in 2017 . He was a suspect in a carjacking in the Bayview when SFPD Officer Chris Samayoa shot him while sitting in his patrol car through the window. O'Neil was unarmed at the time.

Recalled former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin charged the officer with homicide , but the criminal case is still unresolved.

Luis Gongora Pat was shot and killed in the Mission District in 2016 . Officers say he ignored their orders to drop a knife and lunged at them.

The then DA George Gascon cleared the officers, but Boudin ordered subpeonas. When he was re-called, the case also stalled.

Then there was Sean Moore, an unarmed man shot during a confrontation outside of his home in 2017. He died in 2020 from complications resulting from his injuries. Officer Kenneth Cha was charged with manslaughter by Boudin . That criminal case is unresolved.

"It's time for the glass bubble that has been protecting police for eons to be cracked. And my nephew's case is the one that can set that standard," said April Green, Keita O'Neil's aunt.

In all three cases, the families were awarded millions of dollars in *civil cases against the city. KPIX reached out to the d-a's office on the status of the criminal cases.

They say they're in contact with the families but can't comment because of the sensitive nature of the investigations.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Juveniles Steal Elderly Woman's Bag, Cane: San Francisco Police

Three juveniles reportedly stole an elderly woman's personal bag and walking cane while she was riding a Muni bus in San Francisco on Saturday, police said. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Mission and 16th streets, according to police. The 79-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward police pursuit ends with fatal shooting of armed suspect in Castro Valley

HAYWARD -- A Hayward police low-speed pursuit Monday morning ended with the armed domestic-dispute suspect being fatally wounded by officers after a forced traffic stop, a foot chase and an attempted carjacking.Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly said the suspect's vehicle has also been linked to an earlier kidnapping-robbery in Emeryville.The suspect suffered several gunshot wounds as he attempted to carjack a Jeep from a woman at gunpoint. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Meanwhile, a Hayward police officer was hospitalized with a...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating fatal shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- A man was shot and killed in Oakland Monday afternoon, according to police.It happened in the 1400 block of 96th Avenue.Officers reponded to a ShotSpotter activation just before 1:30 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name has not been released.The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Highway 4 traffic cams lead to arrest of Richmond homicide suspect

RICHMOND -- The alleged 37-year-old gunman with a violent criminal history was in custody Monday after a fatal shooting in Richmond and a manhunt that included using the traffic cameras located along Highway 4.Richmond police said the incident began just before 10 p.m. on July 14th when Emari Cook, a 26-year-old from Vallejo, was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in Richmond.Witnesses told police that a suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle, confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian accident in San Francisco's Sunset District leaves 1 woman dead, 1 critically injured

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an injury accident late Monday morning involving two female pedestrians that left one woman dead and the other with life-threatening injuries.According to a San Francisco Police Department release, on Monday at around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street  just across from McCoppin Square after a report of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians. Arriving officers found two adult female pedestrians at the scene who had been struck by a vehicle as well as several vehicles that were also damaged in the accident. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics, who declared one female victim deceased at the scene. The second female was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The adult male driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. He was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified anyone involved with the accident.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say

Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa probation search uncovers illegal weapons and drug cache

SANTA ROSA -- A Sunday morning probation search of a known felon's Santa Rosa home uncovered approximately 200 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana and cache of illegal weapons.To search was focused on 27-year-old Jose Fuentes in a home in  the 1900 block of Waltzer Place. During the search of Jose's sleeping area, officers located 9mm and 45 caliber ammunition and suspected fentanyl pills. Then during the search of the garage and his vehicle, officers located approximately 200 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana, one stolen Springfield XD, one polymer 80 Glock 43 variant, one unregistered Glock 19 and...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mystery still surrounds stolen Mercedes Benz found buried in Atherton backyard

ATHERTON -- The mystery still remains surrounding a Mercedes Benz stolen in 1992 found that was found by landscapers buried in an Atherton backyard.Since the discovery of the car by landscapers on the property Thursday morning, investigators have deployed cadaver dogs, dug out the vehicle by hand and used high-tech ground penetrating radar to see if there was any sign of human remains or foul play.ALSO READ: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen"This examination (by the radar) did not reveal anything unusual or suspicious at the scene and no human remains were located, Atherton said...
ATHERTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in stabbing at San Jose restaurant

San Jose police are investigating a fatal overnight stabbing at a restaurant. Investigators were looking into the stabbing death of an unidentified adult man at the Rose Restaurant early Saturday morning. The parking lot at King Rd. and McKee Rd. was filled with officers at 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Gun buyback event nets more than 125 firearms

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Pittsburg Police Department held its first gun buyback event in six years on Saturday where they collected more than 125 firearms at city hall. “So, in our community right now, if you add our gun campaign over the summer, plus today’s event, that’s over 200 guns off the street. So, I […]
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigating fatal stabbing, the city's 29th homicide of 2022

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal stabbing that left an adult male victim dead early Saturday morning, according to authorities.Saturday morning shortly after 2 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1700 block of McKee Road. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. Though life-saving measures were administered, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the suspect remains at large. No suspect description has been given and police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating burglary, assault in San Carlos home

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
98online.com

Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case

(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
thesfnews.com

Nine Guns Seized Off Tenderloin Streets

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported between the dates of September 27, and October 1, officers in the course of 5 different investigations arrested 8 suspects tied to these incidents. During the arrests, officers located and seized 9 firearms, along with narcotics and ammunition. On September 27, in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica man arrested in connection with narcotic sales

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Thursday […]
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
94K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy