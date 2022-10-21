Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Averill Park clinches No. 1 seed in Capital Division, beating La Salle in overtime
La Salle and Averill Park both overcame slow starts to the Section II football season - La Salle opened up 0-2 on the year; Averill park 1-2 - to become two of the more dominant teams in Class A. The Cadets and the Warriors entered the week 3-0 in league play, and the winner of Friday night's matchup would claim sole possession of the top spot in the Capital Division.
Southern Vermont Storm to host NEFL All-Star Game
The New England Football League's (NEFL) All-Star Game is coming to Bennington.
Stillwater man wins USA Mullet Championship
Stilllwater man Scott Salvadore has won the 2022 USA Mullet Championships' Mane Event. Public voting ended October 11 and the results were announced Saturday morning.
NEWS10 ABC
Shenendehowa rolls past Colonie 49-13
Shenendehowa looked to clinch the two seed in Class AA, visiting Colonie on Friday night. Shenendehowa looked to clinch the two seed in Class AA, visiting Colonie on Friday night. Local theatre group raising money for Epilepsy. A local performing arts group donated money raised from their show to an...
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
New pizza place opening on Ontario Street in Cohoes
Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.
Amsterdam Stewart’s celebrates grand re-opening
Stewart’s Shops at 132 Market Street in Amsterdam is celebrating its grand re-opening on Saturday with all-day specials. The store officially reopened on October 12 after a fire broke out in June.
Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home
Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
5 things to know this Monday, October 24
Today's five things to know are headlined by an ambulance crash in Queensbury. Recreation and crime are the names of the game for the rest of the day's stories.
10/23/2022: Afternoon/evening showers
Sunday won't bring quite as much sun! A storm system moving up the coast will pass close enough to bring us more cloud cover throughout the day. By late afternoon or early evening, there could be a few showers, especially from Albany and towards the southeast.
Crescent, Vischer Ferry dam work to force drawdowns
The New York Power Authority (NYPA) will supervise a water drawdown to remove the flashboards at the Crescent and Vischer Ferry dams later this month.
Guilderland teachers hold food drive for students in need
The Guilderland Teachers Association held a food drive Monday for families in need in the area.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Bridge in Scotia to close until 2024
The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions.
Troy PD investigating reports of shots fired
Troy police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place in the area of 2nd and Harrison Streets.
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
Festival of Nations share food from around the world
More than a dozen students took part in the Miss Festival of Nations Competition in Colonie.
NYSP: Hit-and-run ends in DWI for Rensselaer man
After allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on State Route 20 in Nassau, Raymond F. Ingoldsby II, 40, of Rensselaer, was nabbed by State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon
Albany Housing Authority complex receives $1.2M in funding
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSDERA) announced over $1.2M in joint funding for an energy efficiency project in Albany's South end.
Comments / 0