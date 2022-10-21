ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Averill Park clinches No. 1 seed in Capital Division, beating La Salle in overtime

La Salle and Averill Park both overcame slow starts to the Section II football season - La Salle opened up 0-2 on the year; Averill park 1-2 - to become two of the more dominant teams in Class A. The Cadets and the Warriors entered the week 3-0 in league play, and the winner of Friday night's matchup would claim sole possession of the top spot in the Capital Division.
AVERILL PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa rolls past Colonie 49-13

Shenendehowa looked to clinch the two seed in Class AA, visiting Colonie on Friday night. Shenendehowa looked to clinch the two seed in Class AA, visiting Colonie on Friday night. Local theatre group raising money for Epilepsy. A local performing arts group donated money raised from their show to an...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home

Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
FORT ANN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

10/23/2022: Afternoon/evening showers

Sunday won't bring quite as much sun! A storm system moving up the coast will pass close enough to bring us more cloud cover throughout the day. By late afternoon or early evening, there could be a few showers, especially from Albany and towards the southeast.
ALBANY, NY

