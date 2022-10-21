ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NC

Man with special needs, fired from Wendy’s, becomes honorary Mount Holly officer for the day

By Robin Kanady
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07D8Za_0ih5ikLY00

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with special needs, fired from the Wendy’s in Stanley earlier this month, got a new job for the day on Thursday.

Many police officers take the oath of honor, but none is like Dennis Peek.

An honorary police officer for the day is a rare distinction.

“He selected us. He could have chosen anybody, and he selected the Mount Holly Police Department,” said Police Chief Brian Reagan.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45moss_0ih5ikLY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kx1XC_0ih5ikLY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsZNy_0ih5ikLY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnFWI_0ih5ikLY00

Peek is a part of the brotherhood.

“He said he loved those guys he was riding with; he’s got new brothers now, best friends, that’s what he said,” said Peek’s sister, Cona Turner.

The job for a day is keeping Peek busy.

“It’s taken his mind off of not going to Wendy’s, not going to work,” said Turner.

Earlier this month, Peek, who has Down syndrome, was fired from Wendy’s in Stanley after working there for more than 20 years.

The franchise owners called it an ‘unfortunate mistake’ and offered Peek his job back, but Peek’s family decided just to let him retire.

PREVIOUS | Outrage follows controversial firing of special needs Wendy’s employee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIGuE_0ih5ikLY00

“It touches my heart; it really does because he deserves this. He deserves to be happy,” said Turner.

Peek gets to ride around with police all day, visiting schools and businesses.

“He was going to be Barney off the Andy Griffith Show, and I’m Otis because I’m riding in the back of the car,” said Turner.

Dennis’ sister is amazed by the love and support for her brother.

The police chief is pleased to add one more to the force for the day.

“To see him happy, and when I was walking with him to the car, he said, ‘I’m happy now.’ That made this whole effort worth it,” said Chief Reagan.

Turner says Peek received around 1,000 cards/notes in the mail from people all over the country, even as far away as the UK.

The Town of Stanley will throw Peek a big retirement party on Nov. 5 at Harper Park from 2-4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Double homicide-suicide investigation underway in Gaston County after 3 found dead in car

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men and a woman were found shot to death inside a car near Dallas in Gaston County Monday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services. Initial reports indicated that the shooting and a car crash happened before 1:30 p.m., police said. A social media post at 1:50 p.m. showed the car that had crashed in the yard. No one reported anything to the police until 3:13 pm., police said.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincoln County Man Still Missing After Three Months

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Quintin Roark, 27, who disappeared back in July. Roark was last seen near Flat Rock Drive, close to the Lincoln County and Gaston County border, on July 12th and was reported missing by a family member on July 14th.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail. Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton on Oct. 22 for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and firearm by a felon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Suspect arrested in Charlotte ATM killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer 24-year-old J’wuan Horton faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Salisbury Man Missing Since Friday

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material

WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. It was a scary situation for one Charlotte family and they say it could have been avoided if they'd been told that the house was previously targeted.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte

Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy