Tall City Brewery Company hosts Boss Babe Market
MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City Brewery Company in Midland hosted the Boss Babe Market today. “I’ve been participating in this event for the last four months… It supports us women and it helps us stick together.” said Crystal Callaway, a vendor and the owner of Kitty's Coven.
8 Safe And Fun Spots To Take Your Little Ones Trick Or Treating This Halloween In Odessa!
Today we are officially 1 week away from Halloween! Have you made your trick-or-treat plans yet? Since Halloween falls on a Monday, most of the festivities will be taking place this week and over the weekend. We've got you covered if you are looking for some safe, family fun for your little trick-or-treaters. Here are several trunk or treats, Halloween fun, and candy-collecting options for the whole family!
Meet Darla, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Darla, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Darla is a six-month-old female heeler mix weighing around 20-25 pounds. She has unique markings with a solid black head and a speckled body. Her tiny features may indicate she may stay...
Top 5 Rules Everyone Should Know About Driving on 191
If you commute between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 191, then these are things you definitely know. You know that if you are going the speed limit on Hwy 191 you are a hazard because no one goes 75, that is just a suggestion. Everyone is going 80-85 and you need to keep up if you are driving on 191.
More than 1,000 Midland homes without power
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to Oncor, all power has been restored to these homes in Midland. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,300 homes in near Saddle Club in Midland. At last update, the Oncor outage map lists the estimated time of restoration as midnight. At...
Odessa Fire Department and Ector County Sheriff's Office team up to give free smoke detectors
ODESSA, Texas — Two months ago, an 11-year-old girl in Odessa named Azaria Williams lost her life in a mobile home fire. Now the Odessa Fire Department and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office want to help prevent similar tragedies from happening to anyone else. October is Fire Prevention...
Major crash on 2nd and Harless
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they are investigating a major crash on 2nd and Harless. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Use alternate routes until further notice. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it is available.
Bonham Middle Schooler arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct. According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
Your guide to early voting in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA AND MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially election season and CBS7 is your First Alert election station. Early voting begins October 24th and ends November 4th. Greenwood ISD Trustees place 1, 2, 6, and 7. Ector county voters’ main focus will be on the Ector County Utility District...
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
Abandoned Water Park: Water Wonderland
The Water Wonderland in Odessa, Texas. Opened in 1980 in the heart of the West Texas oil fields. Located between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 80. This was a family favorite pass time to beat the West Texas brutal summers. But sadly it was not open long.
O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
Teen breaks into home, assaults girlfriend, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odesa teen was arrested after police said he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. Caleb Washington, 17, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, a 2nd degree felony. According to an affidavit, on October 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home after someone called […]
Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child. According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
Man accused of threatening girlfriend, her ex with knife amid allegations of cheating, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly brandished a weapon while confronting his girlfriend and her ex amid speculations of cheating. Anthony Solis, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 11, officers with the Midland Police […]
72-year-old confronts suspected thief, helps OPD make arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man he was trying to rob. Noel Lopez, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 14th Street and Washington to investigate after […]
Suspect steals tips, then hides in nearby hotel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he stole a purse full of tip money from a local restaurant and then hid in a nearby hotel. Derek Gandarilla, 20, has been charged with Theft and Criminal Trespassing. According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa […]
Man punches dad, pulls him from wheelchair in fight over medication, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wheelchair bound father in an argument over prescription medication. Santiago Enriquez, 19, has been charged with two counts of Assault, and one count of Injury of a Disabled Person. According to an affidavit, on October 16, officers with the […]
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to prison for 80 years for Aggravated Robbery. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson had his sentenced enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. On March 21, 2022, Jackson severely beat and robbed the victim at a local massage parlor. The 64-year-old victim suffered serious bodily injury.
