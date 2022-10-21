Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Police investigate shooting after midnight in Friday night in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers were called out to shot fired at 6 S Cascade St. Initial reports tells us one man shot another and then left from the scene. Kennewick PD and Richland PD were able to find the suspect. The 23-year-old suspect was found and arrested. The man...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash
WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
Tri-Cities man caught days after attempt to lure a child into his van near a school
The child was walking near Park Middle School when she was approached by the van on Wednesday.
Schedule A Tour Inside Richland’s ‘Demigod of the Sea’, The USS Triton Submarine [PHOTOS]
The Tri-Cities has a vast military history that’s waiting to be explored. Most locals are aware of the Hanford site and its role in World War II’s Manhattan Project and the Cold War or the Nike Missile site atop Rattlesnake Mountain, and the years of science and technology research in the area that has benefited America’s defense. But not many know the story of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) submarine sail and how its superstructure ended up in Richland or that you can schedule a guided tour inside the original conning (raised platform tower) and control room.
shorelineareanews.com
Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford
The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food
PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 1