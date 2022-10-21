ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Disney on Ice coming to Spokane in October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Disney on Ice is coming to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena!. Named Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, the show will feature beloved characters from all over the Disney universe with plenty of audience participation. From Moana, Mickey, Mary Poppins and more, the Disney crew will bring fun to the ice and the stands.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Free concert coming to Riverfront Park to raise Fentanyl awareness

SPOKANE, Wash. — A free concert is coming to the Pavilion at Riverfront Park as part of an effort to protect and educate the community about the dangers of Fentanyl. The Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education announced that on Oct. 29, they will be hosting their Fall Family Fest, featuring CMT Music Award winner Chris Young, who will be performing for free at the event.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Emergency crews rescue man near Rocks of Sharon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Emergency crews rescued a 26-year-old man Saturday afternoon near the Rocks of Sharon. According to Spokane County Fire District 8, first responders hiked 2.5 miles along the Steven's Creek Trail to rescue the man. Upon arrival they stabilized the man's injuries and transported him out with...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Coeur d’Alene student selected to be on the first high school-aged team to train in the Mars Desert Research Station

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Charis Adams has always thought of going into space, and Oct. 24, she will — sort of. Adams, a 16-year-old Coeur d’Alene student, was selected to be a member of Crew 266 of the Spaceward Bound High School, the first high school-aged team to train in the Mars Desert Research Station in Hanksville, Utah. She is a student of Tech Trep Academy, a K-12 home school program.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane holds annual Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Spokane's largest job fairs returned to the Centennial Hotel today. The Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair had over 70 companies hiring. Over 150 people signed up to attend the event. The annual career fair is held every October to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness month.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Bloomsday race director, organization part ways

SPOKANE, Wash. — A major shakeup for the Lilac Bloomsday Association. Race Director Jon Neill and the organization are going their separate ways. Neill was promoted to Race Director in 2019 and has been with the group for nearly two decades. In a statement provided to KREM 2 News,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Expansion project at Spokane International Airport now underway

SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that air travel has picked up, the Spokane International Airport is seeing record numbers of travelers. To keep up with the demand and the growth in the area, the airport is expanding. In 2019, the Spokane International Airport saw record traffic of more than 4...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrived Friday with a fall-like storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Average gas prices in Spokane fall 12.7 cents per gallon in the last week

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new survey from GasBuddy has revealed average gasoline prices in Spokane have fallen 12.7 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Spokane are 31.3 cents per gallon higher than last month and stand $1.04 per gallon higher than a year ago. In the meantime, the average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy