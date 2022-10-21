SPOKANE, Wash. — A free concert is coming to the Pavilion at Riverfront Park as part of an effort to protect and educate the community about the dangers of Fentanyl. The Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education announced that on Oct. 29, they will be hosting their Fall Family Fest, featuring CMT Music Award winner Chris Young, who will be performing for free at the event.

