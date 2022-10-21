Read full article on original website
Disney on Ice coming to Spokane in October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Disney on Ice is coming to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena!. Named Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, the show will feature beloved characters from all over the Disney universe with plenty of audience participation. From Moana, Mickey, Mary Poppins and more, the Disney crew will bring fun to the ice and the stands.
Cheney High School marching band wins first place in Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition
EVERETT, Wash. — After two amazing performances on Saturday, the Cheney High School (CHS) marching band placed first place overall at the 34th Annual Puget Sound Festival of Bands in Everett (PSFOB). CHS competed with several other bands from all around the Pacific Northwest, as well as other schools...
Spokane parks board votes against Lincoln Park as the official South Hill dog park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Lincoln Park is what came closest to being the new official South Hill dog park. But Monday, the Spokane Parks board decided against Lincoln and more work and surveys would need to be done to find an alternative. Spokane Park Planning and Development Manager Nick Hamad...
Free concert coming to Riverfront Park to raise Fentanyl awareness
SPOKANE, Wash. — A free concert is coming to the Pavilion at Riverfront Park as part of an effort to protect and educate the community about the dangers of Fentanyl. The Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education announced that on Oct. 29, they will be hosting their Fall Family Fest, featuring CMT Music Award winner Chris Young, who will be performing for free at the event.
Weekend Events in Spokane: Free concerts, quilting show, Great Pumpkin Race & Family Carnival
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events while enjoying the warm weather in the Inland Northwest?. The forecast for Friday is in the 70s and will remain mostly sunny. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs around the mid-70s on both days. A slam dunk warm forecast for sure!
North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
North Idaho College hosts 'Celebraille' event to empower students with visual disabilities
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As Mackenzie Gibson takes a few steps from her daughter, she turns and says, “I’ll be right back.”. Aubri, blonde and 7 years old, nods. “All right mom,” she says. Olivia, her 6 year old sister, remains next to her. “I’m way...
Emergency crews rescue man near Rocks of Sharon
SPOKANE, Wash. — Emergency crews rescued a 26-year-old man Saturday afternoon near the Rocks of Sharon. According to Spokane County Fire District 8, first responders hiked 2.5 miles along the Steven's Creek Trail to rescue the man. Upon arrival they stabilized the man's injuries and transported him out with...
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
Post Falls Historical Society seeks memories, stories of Chapin Building
POST FALLS, Idaho — A curious painting is on the wall in the Post Falls Museum, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Everybody thinks it’s a picture hanging," Post Falls Historical Society board member and museum volunteer Ted Fredekind said Thursday. "They don’t realize it’s part of the wall."
Mother of stabbing victim reflects after accused attacker named person of interest in double-murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person of interest in a double-murder investigation in New Hampshire was also involved in a fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington, in 2018, where the man was never charged with a crime after claiming self-defense. KREM 2 spoke with the Spokane County prosecuting attorney and the...
Coeur d’Alene student selected to be on the first high school-aged team to train in the Mars Desert Research Station
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Charis Adams has always thought of going into space, and Oct. 24, she will — sort of. Adams, a 16-year-old Coeur d’Alene student, was selected to be a member of Crew 266 of the Spaceward Bound High School, the first high school-aged team to train in the Mars Desert Research Station in Hanksville, Utah. She is a student of Tech Trep Academy, a K-12 home school program.
Spokane holds annual Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Spokane's largest job fairs returned to the Centennial Hotel today. The Access Spokane Job and Resource Fair had over 70 companies hiring. Over 150 people signed up to attend the event. The annual career fair is held every October to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness month.
Bloomsday race director, organization part ways
SPOKANE, Wash. — A major shakeup for the Lilac Bloomsday Association. Race Director Jon Neill and the organization are going their separate ways. Neill was promoted to Race Director in 2019 and has been with the group for nearly two decades. In a statement provided to KREM 2 News,...
Expansion project at Spokane International Airport now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that air travel has picked up, the Spokane International Airport is seeing record numbers of travelers. To keep up with the demand and the growth in the area, the airport is expanding. In 2019, the Spokane International Airport saw record traffic of more than 4...
Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall weather arrived Friday with a fall-like storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
Revive Counseling preparing wrap-around services for Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — After Spokane City Council approved a $1.6 million contract on Tuesday night, Revive Counseling is preparing to start services at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). Revive Counseling is a behavioral support organization that has been in Spokane since 2017. The organization will operate what’s...
Average gas prices in Spokane fall 12.7 cents per gallon in the last week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new survey from GasBuddy has revealed average gasoline prices in Spokane have fallen 12.7 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Spokane are 31.3 cents per gallon higher than last month and stand $1.04 per gallon higher than a year ago. In the meantime, the average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
CDA officials believe economic difficulties will pass
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Reports that the Federal Reserve may ease back on interest rate hikes sent stocks soaring Friday and gave Jimmy McAndrew the opening he was looking for: All is not lost when it comes to the economy. "This is not all bad news," said the vice...
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
