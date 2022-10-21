ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

‘It took everything’: Richmond Red Cross volunteer reflects on relief work following Hurricane Ian

By Olivia Jaquith
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated large areas of Florida, Virginia Red Cross volunteers are returning home, following their deployments to assist those left without food or shelter.

Jerry Silva, based out of the Richmond office, has been on 15 deployments. But he told 8News Thursday that this tour in Orlando and Fort Myers was particularly heartbreaking.

Afghan couple accuse US Marine of abducting their baby girl in Virginia

“This one was heavy because when it came in, it took everything,” he said. “Houses were just torn off the pillars […] and people still lived in them, and the kids and the elderly are the ones that got me more than anybody ’cause where are they going to go? Who are they going to go with?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZL5l_0ih5h5TL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVaqj_0ih5h5TL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVpCp_0ih5h5TL00
(Photos courtesy of Jerry Silva)

Silva returned from his two-week Florida deployment on Friday. His primary focus was on staff services, providing support for volunteers in the area.

“If I take care of the volunteers, they then can go take care of the clients,” he said. “The last thing that we want is for them to worry about where their lodging’s going to be, how they’re going to get a ride back, and stuff like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JuIZ_0ih5h5TL00
(Photo courtesy of Jerry Silva)

Silva said that teams of Red Cross volunteers swap out shifts during deployment.

“We’re always rotating in, rotating out, and we educate each other as to what to expect, where to go, and to maintain that Red Cross attitude that we have,” he said. “They’re coming in. They haven’t experienced it. We have, and when we leave there, it’s heavy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BB3ok_0ih5h5TL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXZER_0ih5h5TL00
(Photos courtesy of Jerry Silva)

According to the American Red Cross, hundreds of individuals in Florida remain in shelters, with thousands more depending on the organization for food, water and other support. More than 2,300 Red Crossers have supported relief efforts following Hurricane Ian, according to a release, providing nearly 1.4 million meals and snacks, alongside partner organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4eEY_0ih5h5TL00
(Photos courtesy of Jerry Silva)

“You have to be strong for them. But you also have to be kind, and that’s what they want and that’s what they need,” Silva said. “They come out and pour their hearts out to you.”

Silva is a native Spanish speaker, so during his day off while in Florida, he told 8News that he went into the local Hispanic community to speak with them in Spanish and make sure they knew what resources were available to them.

‘Armed and dangerous’: FBI searching for bank robber in Virginia

“When I come back home, it’s nice to see the family,” Silva said. “You remember what you have and what they don’t have. We take things for granted until it’s all gone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sb4JL_0ih5h5TL00
(Photos courtesy of Jerry Silva)

The American Red Cross is continuing to accept monetary and blood donations to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Click here for more information about the organization’s efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veterans who have fought so hard for our country are being honored at the annual Chesterfield county veterans day ceremony. People from all walks of life are invited to come and pay respect to our veterans. Representatives of veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties will...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Petersburg Fire and Virginia Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms for the community

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -“Sound the alarm” is a nationwide initiative through American Red Cross. It’s a collaborative program with local fire departments to identify neighborhoods that tend to have more house fires. Firefighters and Red Cross volunteers will go out in the communities, knock on doors, and ask people if they need a smoke alarm installed in their home. Crews installed 32 alarms in people’s homes during an event in Petersburg on Saturday.
PETERSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
WHSV

Virginia family working to create suicide awareness license plates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Virginia is working to bring more awareness to a nationwide issue that is deeply personal to them and so many others. Driving through the commonwealth, one thing you’ll notice on the roads is unique license plates. From common interests to hobbies or colleges and universities.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Record fish caught in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy