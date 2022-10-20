Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after driving off Greenville Co. highway, going down steep embankment, coroner says
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A driver died after losing control of his car on Piedmont Highway, according to the coroner. Steven Jones, 23, of Piedmont, was driving a Pontiac Firebird Turbo on Piedmont Highway near Smith Road on Saturday afternoon, the coroner said. Jones lost control, went off the road...
FOX Carolina
One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash after vehicle hits tree, bursts into flames, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A crash over the weekend left one person dead when the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames, according to a coroner's report. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jen Cason said in a report the crash happened Saturday on Welcome Avenue Extension, but the time of the crash was not included in the report.
1 dead in crash on Reidville Rd. in Spartanburg Co.
One person died in a crash late Monday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash
Man accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
FOX Carolina
Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified
Man accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Two people shot at Anderson County, South Carolina gas station, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an Anderson County gas station, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called about 12:30 p.m. to the Stop a Minit (the old Eddie’s Mini Mart) along Abbeville Highway.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Upstate man threatened to harm baby before infant’s death
PROSPERITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested and an investigation is underway into a baby’s death early Monday morning. Deputies said shortly after midnight they received a 911 call about a domestic incident. According to investigators, Colie...
WYFF4.com
Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year was booked into jail last week after spending months in the hospital. Records show that 63-year-old Duane Heard was booked into the...
FOX Carolina
Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away early October
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a teen who ran away at the beginning of October. 17-year-old Alexander Bruhn was last seen on Oct. 6, according to police. Bruhn is described as five foot eleven and 120 pounds with long brown hair...
FOX Carolina
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is now reopened. Officials say the area was shut down following a deadly crash.
FOX Carolina
Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting
Nicholas Ison has been charged with distribution of marijuana. Officials recorded Ison giving marijuana to a confidential informant and was taken into custody. A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. Man...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway. Troopers said the crash happened...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old possibly in Asheville area
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jaylynn Watts, a missing 12-year-old. Deputies said Watts was last seen on October 23 and could be in the Asheville area in a black SUV. According to deputies, they believe she was wearing...
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
Comments / 0