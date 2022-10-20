ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash

Man accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified

Man accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Upstate man threatened to harm baby before infant’s death

PROSPERITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested and an investigation is underway into a baby’s death early Monday morning. Deputies said shortly after midnight they received a 911 call about a domestic incident. According to investigators, Colie...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate deputy involved in crash, according to dispatch

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. That's according to dispatch. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Dispatch said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m., on Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. There is no word...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville PD looking for teen who ran away early October

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a teen who ran away at the beginning of October. 17-year-old Alexander Bruhn was last seen on Oct. 6, according to police. Bruhn is described as five foot eleven and 120 pounds with long brown hair...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Injured in Anderson County Shooting

Nicholas Ison has been charged with distribution of marijuana. Officials recorded Ison giving marijuana to a confidential informant and was taken into custody. A fundraiser called "Bowling for the Blue" was held for Fallen Deputy Aldridge. Aldridge was killed in the line of duty. Proceeds go toward Aldridge's family. Man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway. Troopers said the crash happened...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old possibly in Asheville area

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jaylynn Watts, a missing 12-year-old. Deputies said Watts was last seen on October 23 and could be in the Asheville area in a black SUV. According to deputies, they believe she was wearing...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy