Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Paylink Solutions, Inbest Enter Payments Partnership
Paylink Solutions has entered into a partnership with benefits digital solution provider, Inbest, in order to provide precise information to clients about benefits and social funding. More than 8 million households in the United Kingdom are presently missing out on benefits worth £16 billion. The most common reason for this...
crowdfundinsider.com
Banyan Raises $43M Series A to Scale SKU Data Network
Banyan, the network for SKU data, recently announced it has raised a $43 million Series A round led by Fin Capital and M13. The funds from the investment round will “accelerate Banyan’s technology and infrastructure growth to benefit merchants, hotels, banks and fintechs.”. The Banyan network “enables retail...
crowdfundinsider.com
Unstoppable Domains Integrates with Wyre
Unstoppable Domains integrates with Wyre and will be providing users “a quick and secure way to load their wallet.”. Wyre’s payment infrastructure has “continued to support businesses much like Unstoppable Domains, and [the team] are continuing to build solutions aimed at removing common roadblocks and frictional points in Web3 building.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Ottr Finance, a Solana-based Crypto App, Raises $3.1M in Funding
Ottr, a Web3 mobile app that makes holding crypto easier and more secure than ever, is pleased to announce it has “closed on a $3.1 million pre-seed funding round led by Race Capital with participation from Circle Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Kamal Ravikant.”. Ottr will “use proceeds from the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Banking as a Service: Marqeta Announces New Digital Banking Products as it Expands Fintech Offerings
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), best known for its “modern-card” management and issuance platform, is now moving into banking. According to a company release, Marqeta has revealed seven banking products, including:. Accounts – Demand Deposit Accounts. ACH with Plaid. Direct Deposit with an Early Pay option. Cash loads and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Zolve Appoints Kin Chung to Leadership Team
Zolve, a global neobank providing cross-border financial services, recently announced the appointment of Kin Chung to its leadership team in the United States. Chung, Zolve’s new Head of Credit and Risk, comes with “a wealth of experience in the financial domain through several key leadership positions at global organizations.” He has previously “led multiple roles in credit and risk at companies, including MPower, FS Card, Ethos Lending, Fenway Summer, Fannie Mae, and Capital One.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Swiss Fintech vestr Secures CHF 10M via Round Led by Elevator Ventures
Swiss Fintech startup vestr has structured an oversubscribed financing round, “combining a traditional equity investment with a non-dilutive component.”. Led by Elevator Ventures, the venture capital arm of Vienna-based Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the investment round “combines the resources of high-profile family offices in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and Latin America.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Jack Henry, Mastercard to Address Financial “Fragmentation”
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced an expansion of its existing relationship with Mastercard that will “enable credit unions and banks to provide their accountholders the ability to securely see all of their financial accounts – within and outside their primary financial institution – in one place.”. Together,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Expo, American Express to Introduce Women in Open Banking Initiative
Open Banking Expo, the global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across financial services and beyond, has partnered with American Express in order “to launch the world’s first Women in Open Banking.”. The new industry initiative is “aimed at leading the change...
crowdfundinsider.com
CEPRES Predictive Intelligence Launches to Assist Private Market Investors
CEPRES — which claims to be the leader in private market investment technology and data — announced the launch of CEPRES Predictive Intelligence, which is described as “an enhanced, future-oriented portfolio management suite based on CEPRES’s proven and backtested forecasting technology.”. CEPRES Predictive Intelligence enables investors...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Mining Fund to Be Established by JKL Group After Launch of US Business Operations
Leveraging the firm’s expertise in asset management and Bitcoin Mining, JKL Group is set to raise “a $50M mining infrastructure fund from family offices, HNWI, and institutional investors active in the digital assets space.”. JKL Group is reportedly “the first APAC headquartered digital asset management firm to set...
crowdfundinsider.com
FT Partners Publishes Q3 2022 Crypto, Capital Markets Tech Insights
FT Partners Research recently announced the publication of their Q3 2022 Crypto & Capital Markets Tech Insights report, providing the review of global deal activity for the Crypto & Blockchain and Wealth & Capital Markets Tech sectors “with analysis across private company financings, IPOs, and M&A transactions.” FT Partners is the top boutique investment in the Fintech sector, having participated in most of the prominent investing rounds for the most prominent Fintechs and thus has keen insight into innovative financial services firms.
crowdfundinsider.com
Card Issuer Apto Payments Adds Patriot Bank as Bank Partner
Card issuer and service provider Apto Payments announced the addition of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc., a Connecticut corporation “as a new bank partner to help customers bring card products to market with ease and confidence.”. Patriot is a bank that is “committed to supporting purpose-driven, digital-first financial products and...
crowdfundinsider.com
What’s Better? A Government Issued CBDC? Or a Privately Issued Stablecoin?
There has been a lot of initial excitement surrounding the possibility of a digital dollar – a government-issued, central bank digital currency (CBDC). The enthusiasm is primarily due to certain expectations that a CBDC will be frictionless, a low-cost currency that will help underbanked segments of the population while boosting the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.
crowdfundinsider.com
Computop Teams Up with Token on Open Banking Payments for Merchants
Open banking payments platform, Token and Payment Service Provider (PSP), Computop Paygate, have joined forces “to answer the growing demand for Open Banking payments in Europe.”. Using Token’s Open Banking connectivity and platform, Computop “enables account-to-account (A2A) payments for eCommerce merchants, whitelabel partners and resellers using its Paygate platform.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Diebold Nixdorf, Featurespace to Provide Fraud Prevention Tech Within Payments Processing Platform
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a key player in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, and Featurespace, a firm focused on enterprise financial crime prevention, announced that the companies are partnering “to integrate its highly specialized, fraud prevention technology into Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Payments platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Israel Tech Investment Sinks in 2022, Hot Fintech Sector Cools
Like many other markets around the world, the hot tech sector in Israel is not as hot as it was last year. According to LeumiTech’s periodic report, in the first nine months of 2022, Israeli Tech companies raised $12.3 billion or 30% less than in the same period last year for 538 deals. While a significant decline, so far, 2022 is the second largest amount since LeumiTech started tracking the tech investment data.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Atom Bank Appoints Andrew Marshall as New CFO
UK-based challenger bank Atom has appointed Andrew Marshall as the company’s chief financial officer. He will be replacing Atom co-founder David McCarthy whose departure was first reported in September of this year. Marshall has reportedly worked at Atom for the past six years, holding several key roles and was...
crowdfundinsider.com
Seedrs + Republic Equals Largest Investment Crowdfunding Platform in the World
Announced towards the end of 2021, Republic purchased UK-based Seedrs combining one of the most active securities crowdfunding platforms in the US with a crowdfunding leader in the European market. The deal officially closed several weeks back following a review by UK authorities. When the acquisition was finalized, Seedrs CEO...
crowdfundinsider.com
Merger of MobilePay and Vipps Approved by Authorities
The agreement between Danske Bank and the consortium of banks behind Vipps to merge MobilePay and Vipps has been “approved by all relevant authorities, including the EU Commission.”. The parties expect “to complete the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2022.”. The merger was “announced in a company...
Comments / 0