Like many other markets around the world, the hot tech sector in Israel is not as hot as it was last year. According to LeumiTech’s periodic report, in the first nine months of 2022, Israeli Tech companies raised $12.3 billion or 30% less than in the same period last year for 538 deals. While a significant decline, so far, 2022 is the second largest amount since LeumiTech started tracking the tech investment data.

1 DAY AGO