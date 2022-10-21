Read full article on original website
Celtics' Jaylen Brown sticks with Donda Sports despite Ye controversy, disavows rapper's remarks
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said he's going to stick with Donda Sports despite the controversy Ye caused with his antisemitic remarks.
Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access
WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
Bulls' Patrick Williams ‘Staying With It' Amid Slow Start to Season
Williams 'staying with it' amid slow start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams is not off to the start to the 2022-23 NBA season anyone around the Chicago Bulls, inside or out, hoped for. The third-year forward, widely viewed as an X factor to the team's...
10 College Basketball Players to Watch for in 2022-23
10 college basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New year, new college sensations. The last college basketball season was the year of the big men. Paolo Banchero of Duke, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jabari Smith Jr. of Auburn captivated audiences en route to becoming the top three overall picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans scheduled for same week in November
While it remains to be seen whether Houston or Philadelphia will finish the job in four or five games, H-Town will have to make room for Philly's dirty birds.
Mattress Mack Set for Historic Payout If Astros Win World Series
Mattress Mack set for historic payout if Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stage is finally set for the 2022 MLB World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in a star-studded matchup, which features reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper and pitching legend Justin Verlander.
10 Best Players Remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
10 best players remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs conference final brackets are set. With the conference semifinals in the books, the two No. 1-seeded teams are still alive and each is searching for its first ever title. In...
Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘Encouraged With Progress' in Justin Fields
Ryan Poles 'encouraged with progress' from Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles held an impromptu press conference with reporters ahead of the Bears’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots and went out of his way to compliment Justin Fields. During his introductory statement, before opening up for questions, Poles said he’s encouraged by the progress he’s seen from his second-year quarterback.
Obama, Burr, Vaughn Will Join the Manningcast for MNF Bears Game
Obama, Burr, Vaughn will join Bears 'Manningcast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Manningcast will host former President Barack Obama, comedian Bill Burr and actor Vince Vaughn as guests for their broadcast of the Bears game on Monday Night Football. Former U.S. President Obama completed a two-year fellowship at...
Chicken Little or reality? Why college sports must put some restrictions on NIL
Name, image and likeness is a good thing for college athletes and college athletics, but there needs to be ‘guardrails’ or it will just be the rich getting richer
Steph Curry Has Funny Response on 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey Trade
Steph has funny response to Panthers trading CMC to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry took time to boast a little toward 49ers fans after the Warriors' 130-125 win over the Kings on Sunday at Chase Center. The Carolina Panthers have hit the rebuild button after trading...
What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday
What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
