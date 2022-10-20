ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in 2014 fatality is back to face charges

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County now has temporary custody of a suspect in a fatal 2014 shooting that occurred in Walla Walla. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is serving a sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario for a 2017 shooting in Milton-Freewater. Cerda is charged with...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested for shooting Sunnyside police officer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old suspect has been charged for shooting Sunnyside Police Officer Javier Arredondo on October 10, according to Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Officers were investigating shots fired around the 1400 block of S 8th Street when they reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside a home. Officer...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
97 Rock

Gun Shots Fired at Downtown Kennewick Bar Brawl

A fight at a downtown Kennewick bar led to shots being fired and the suspect being arrested early this Saturday morning. Kennewick police say they first got reports of a shooting happening downtown Kennewick at 6 S Cascade Street. That is the location of the Sports Page Bar, a popular hangout on weekends in the Tri-Cities. Police say a fight started between the men and escalated until at least 1 man pulled a gun and shot at another in the bar. More than one weapon could have been fired because police specifically say it "escalated in weapon(s) being brandished."
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Crash Triggers Brush Fire, Destroys Driver’s Car Near Prosser

A Sunday night crash and fire were due to driver inattention, say Deputies. Late Sunday night, Benton County Deputy and fire units responded to a location near the area where West King Tull Road and County Route 12 meet, about halfway between Prosser and Grandview,. A driver failed to negotiate...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested for assaulting Park Middle School student

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department reported arresting a 28-year-old man for suspected luring and second-degree child molestation after a female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School on October 19. KPD released information about the minivan associated with the incident just before midnight on October...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teen dies after accidental shooting

KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department were informed this week that the 17-year-old boy shot Saturday night on the 800 block of North Volland Street has died. The victim in this case has been identified as Elias Salazar. The investigation revealed the incident involved a group of...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Richland Police said it was teamwork that helped them make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a Hanford high school graduate. Isaiah Combs, 19, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and theft. He is currently in the Benton County Jail on over $1 million...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them

Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night

PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We're told no one was injured in the fire. The official...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Othello Auto Theft Suspect Busted by Off-Duty Deputy

Off-duty law enforcement officers never really stop working. Off-duty officer spots a stolen vehicle, and suspect. Wednesday afternoon, an Adams County Deputy who was off duty noticed a black SUV that had been reported stolen earlier that morning just inside the Othello city limits. The black Chevy 2005 Chevy Trailblazer...
OTHELLO, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Two Rivers Inmate Dies

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Leman Louis Bledsoe, died Oct. 20. Bledsoe was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. Bledsoe entered DOC custody on March 23, 2022, from Umatilla County with an earliest...
UMATILLA, OR
97 Rock

Medical Emergency Leads to Fatal Cable Bridge Crash

A medical emergency behind the wheel is what led to a late Thursday afternoon crash on the Cable Bridge, according to the State Patrol. Around 3:39 PM, according to Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol, the man was driving his truck southbound across the bridge, which is considered part of State Route 397.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy