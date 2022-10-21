Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Little Interest. Digital Assets Continue Weekly Outflow
Coinshares weekly report on digital asset investment activity once again depicts a market with little activity as investors look elsewhere to park their money. According to the report, digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling $5 million last week in a continuation of this “apathetic period that began in September.”
crowdfundinsider.com
CEPRES Predictive Intelligence Launches to Assist Private Market Investors
CEPRES — which claims to be the leader in private market investment technology and data — announced the launch of CEPRES Predictive Intelligence, which is described as “an enhanced, future-oriented portfolio management suite based on CEPRES’s proven and backtested forecasting technology.”. CEPRES Predictive Intelligence enables investors...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swiss Fintech vestr Secures CHF 10M via Round Led by Elevator Ventures
Swiss Fintech startup vestr has structured an oversubscribed financing round, “combining a traditional equity investment with a non-dilutive component.”. Led by Elevator Ventures, the venture capital arm of Vienna-based Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the investment round “combines the resources of high-profile family offices in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and Latin America.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Mining Fund to Be Established by JKL Group After Launch of US Business Operations
Leveraging the firm’s expertise in asset management and Bitcoin Mining, JKL Group is set to raise “a $50M mining infrastructure fund from family offices, HNWI, and institutional investors active in the digital assets space.”. JKL Group is reportedly “the first APAC headquartered digital asset management firm to set...
crowdfundinsider.com
Achieve Accelerates Digital Personal Finance Transformation with $225M Debt Capital
Achieve, which claims to be the leader in digital personal finance, recently announced that it has raised a new debt facility “totaling $225 million with participation from O’Connor Capital Solutions, the private credit unit of UBS O’Connor LLC, and others, including a multi-trillion dollar asset manager.”. The...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Atom Bank Appoints Andrew Marshall as New CFO
UK-based challenger bank Atom has appointed Andrew Marshall as the company’s chief financial officer. He will be replacing Atom co-founder David McCarthy whose departure was first reported in September of this year. Marshall has reportedly worked at Atom for the past six years, holding several key roles and was...
crowdfundinsider.com
Seedrs + Republic Equals Largest Investment Crowdfunding Platform in the World
Announced towards the end of 2021, Republic purchased UK-based Seedrs combining one of the most active securities crowdfunding platforms in the US with a crowdfunding leader in the European market. The deal officially closed several weeks back following a review by UK authorities. When the acquisition was finalized, Seedrs CEO...
crowdfundinsider.com
Jack Henry, Mastercard to Address Financial “Fragmentation”
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced an expansion of its existing relationship with Mastercard that will “enable credit unions and banks to provide their accountholders the ability to securely see all of their financial accounts – within and outside their primary financial institution – in one place.”. Together,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Expo, American Express to Introduce Women in Open Banking Initiative
Open Banking Expo, the global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across financial services and beyond, has partnered with American Express in order “to launch the world’s first Women in Open Banking.”. The new industry initiative is “aimed at leading the change...
crowdfundinsider.com
Card Issuer Apto Payments Adds Patriot Bank as Bank Partner
Card issuer and service provider Apto Payments announced the addition of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc., a Connecticut corporation “as a new bank partner to help customers bring card products to market with ease and confidence.”. Patriot is a bank that is “committed to supporting purpose-driven, digital-first financial products and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Computop Teams Up with Token on Open Banking Payments for Merchants
Open banking payments platform, Token and Payment Service Provider (PSP), Computop Paygate, have joined forces “to answer the growing demand for Open Banking payments in Europe.”. Using Token’s Open Banking connectivity and platform, Computop “enables account-to-account (A2A) payments for eCommerce merchants, whitelabel partners and resellers using its Paygate platform.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cloud Processing Platform Enfuce Introduces Real-time Card Spending Control Tool
Enfuce, the “pioneering” issuer processing platform, has announced the launch of its dynamic spend management tool Authorization Control, which “empowers companies of any size, in any sector, to set transaction and spending controls for any card in real time.”. Combined with Enfuce’s turnkey Card as a Service...
crowdfundinsider.com
Merger of MobilePay and Vipps Approved by Authorities
The agreement between Danske Bank and the consortium of banks behind Vipps to merge MobilePay and Vipps has been “approved by all relevant authorities, including the EU Commission.”. The parties expect “to complete the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2022.”. The merger was “announced in a company...
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Zolve Appoints Kin Chung to Leadership Team
Zolve, a global neobank providing cross-border financial services, recently announced the appointment of Kin Chung to its leadership team in the United States. Chung, Zolve’s new Head of Credit and Risk, comes with “a wealth of experience in the financial domain through several key leadership positions at global organizations.” He has previously “led multiple roles in credit and risk at companies, including MPower, FS Card, Ethos Lending, Fenway Summer, Fannie Mae, and Capital One.”
‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession
Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
crowdfundinsider.com
Capital on Tap Raises $110M to Support the Spend of Small Businesses
Global Fintech Capital on Tap has secured a $110 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management “to provide small businesses in the US and UK with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances.”. Since launching in 2012, Capital on Tap has “provided over...
crowdfundinsider.com
Uphold Fastest Growing Private Company in SF Bay Area
Uphold has been named the fastest-growing private company in the San Francisco Bay area by the SF Business Times. Uphold is a Fintech that leverages blockchain technology for transfers and payments as well as cryptocurrency trading. Based in the UK, Uphold has an SF outpost as it builds upon its $4 billion in transactions, serving just about all countries and currencies, both retail and enterprise services. Uphold offers a white-label service and reportedly is serving over 30 million users.
