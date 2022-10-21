Having been in politics for almost 50 years, Maxine Waters shows no signs of stopping any time soon. The 84-year-old is known for standing up to what she believes in and rising above the male-dominated nature of American politics. Waters has never been one to back down, even when Waters was a target of bomb threats in 2018 (via ABC News). "We have to keep doing what we're doing in order to make this country right," she said in response to the threats. "That's what I intend to do, and as the young people say, 'I ain't scared'."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO