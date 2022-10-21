Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
James Harden guides 76ers past Pacers for first win of season
James Harden had 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Indiana Pacers
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory
Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star questionable vs. Mavericks with hip contusion from scary fall
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will be listed as questionable for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Likewise, Brandon Ingram (head injury) and Herbert Jones (knee) will be questionable after all three escaped seroius injury in the team's overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Rudy Gobert on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama: 'He's something the world has never seen'
The 2023 NBA Draft is still eight months away, but the No. 1 overall pick has already been determined, regardless of which team wins the draft lottery. Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm in recent months, solidifying his place as the best prospect in this year's class.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Lakers like Terry Rozier, talking to Spurs about Josh Richardson, per report
As badly as the Russell Westbrook experiment played out last season, things have gone even worse for the Los Angeles Lakers thus far this year. They are 0-3 through three games, and Westbrook is shooting a paltry 28.9 percent from the field and 8.3 percent from deep. With four games against likely playoff teams coming up on the schedule, the Lakers are in danger of wasting their season before it even truly begins.
CBS Sports
Mac Jones returning is not great for Patriots tonight vs. Bears, plus other best bets for Monday
The New York Yankees are getting too much attention. It's always the case when major market teams do something, but it doesn't make it right. The Houston Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS. The Yankees have not won the American League in 13 years, and there will be plenty of space on the internet taken up with words about what's wrong with them.
CBS Sports
How Russell Westbrook's poor shooting doomed Lakers' late-game offense against Blazers en route to 0-3 start
With 4:42 remaining in Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James made a driving layup and got fouled in the process. The two points put Los Angeles up by seven, and with a free throw still to come, that lead would swell to eight. Before James shot that free throw, though, Russell Westbrook re-entered the game off the bench. Aside from the impending free throw, the Lakers would score just six total points for the rest of the game. Portland scored 16 to secure the victory.
CBS Sports
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
