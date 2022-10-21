Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Most Of The Late Queen’s Jewelry May Go To Kate Middleton, But Camilla May Get The First Pick
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her exquisite jewelry collection and fashion style – now that she’s passed away, many wonder who will inherit all that jewelry. Royal expert Ingrid Seward let the Daily Mail in on the jewelry inheritance, saying it would have been “sorted and organized by the Queen some time ago.”
King Charles To Ban Prince Harry From Coronation If His Memoir Shades Queen Consort Camilla
Though no one knows exactly what bombshells Prince Harry will drop in his upcoming memoir, a source believes that if he portrays his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, in any negative light, he could kiss goodbye any chance of ever reconciling with King Charles. The insider even alleged that if Harry...
ohmymag.co.uk
Camilla Parker Bowles: Here's why she can be Queen but Prince Philip could never be King
The UK is slowly preparing to formerly crown Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles in ceremonies that will take place on 6th May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. It will be the first coronation of a reigning monarch in nearly 70 years and the first crowning of a Queen Consort since 1937.
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Her Go-To Sole Bliss Pumps with King Charles III in Scotland
Queen Consort Camilla brought her comfort-focused shoe style to Scotland on her latest royal visit. While greeting the Aberdeenshire community in Ballater with King Charles III for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new queen attended a reception at Station Square in a short gray wool jacket with a red, black and light gray plaid lining. Featuring pointed lapels, the piece was paired with a coordinating plaid knee-length skirt and matte black tights. Finishing the royal’s ensemble was a gray leaf-printed scarf, blue gloves and small drop earrings.
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Camilla Parker Bowles Wore a Jaw-Dropping $113,000 Brooch In Her First Joint Appearance as Queen Consort
For her first joint appearance with King Charles III, the new queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, wore a gorgeous brooch worth a jaw-dropping $113,000.
Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques
In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
Queen's brooch worth over £50 million has hilarious nickname
Over the span of her 70-year reign, the late Queen Elizabeth II amassed a magnificent jewellery collection, from priceless pearl earrings to diamond-encrusted necklaces. But one of the late monarch's most spectacular pieces, worth a jaw-dropping £50 million, has a much less glamorous, and pretty hilarious, nickname. The sparkling...
msn.com
King Charles' Coronation Date May Cause Issues For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
In light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, her eldest son, Charles, has now elevated to the throne as King Charles III. Like his mother before him, however, his coronation was not immediate upon his ascension. Although she became queen on February 6, 1952, for instance, Elizabeth's coronation did not take place for another 16 months, on June 2, 1953.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
King Charles 'wants Camilla to wear the Queen Mother's crown with Koh-i-Noor diamond at the Coronation, like his grandmother' but critics warn Palace it would be 'a massive diplomatic grenade', royal author says
A royal biographer has claimed that King Charles wants Camilla to wear the late Queen Mother's crown featuring the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond at his coronation next year, but critics have warned the Palace it would be akin to 'a massive diplomatic grenade'. Royal expert Angela Levin today said that she...
purewow.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Pose Alongside King Charles and the Queen Consort in New Photo from Buckingham Palace
A special photo just arrived from Buckingham Palace that features the new British monarch, King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen consort, posing next to Prince William and Kate Middleton. The snap was shared to the official royal family Instagram account, where they said, “Their Majesties The...
King Charles To Sell Late Queen Elizabeth’s Prized Horses In Big Split From Royal Norms
Queen Elizabeth was known for sticking to protocol and personal routines throughout her decades-long reign, but she was also famously known for being hands-on. This saw the queen nurture a love of horses and horseback riding, which in turn saw her have dozens of racehorses. Her son, who is now King Charles after her passing, inherited those horses – but he is planning on selling them.
Why Princess Diana's Friend Is Furious Over The New Season Of The Crown
If there were one season of "The Crown" that would receive a significant amount of controversy, it would be the one covering the most dramatic period in British royal history. Season 5 of the Netflix series takes place in the 1990s — a decade that saw the divorce of King Charles III and Princess Diana as well as her tragic death.
Why Buckingham Palace Is Being Blamed For Scandals Surrounding The Crown
"The Crown" season 5 isn't even out yet, and it's causing drama. Thanks to some leaked plot points, some have been critical of the Netflix series and the potential for viewers to struggle to differentiate fact from fiction. One supposed plot point that's caused contention involves a conversation between King Charles III and former British prime minister John Major, suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II should abdicate the throne and put Charles in charge. A spokesperson for Major said that the series was "nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction" (via RadioTimes), while royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added that "The Crown" was "doing significant damage to people's perception of history and their perception of the royal family" (via the Daily Mail).
Delish
The Palace Hopes To Quietly Drop "Consort" From Queen Camilla's Title
Looks like the Palace is attempting to make some ~subtle changes~ to Queen Consort Camilla's title: As in, she's potentially ditching the "consort" in favor of the much less wordy (and much more important-sounding) Queen Camilla. The Telegraph reports that Buckingham Palace has "steadfastly stuck" to Camilla's Queen Consort title since Queen Elizabeth's passing, but "aides hope to quietly" ditch "consort" and have Camilla's title match the "wives of Kings before her." In other words, they want her to be Queen Camilla.
Harper's Bazaar
Everything we know about Queen Camilla’s coronation
The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade. Camilla, Queen Consort, is set to be coronated next to her husband, King Charles III, next year, in a ceremony that will take place eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0