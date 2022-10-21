Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
NFL Week 8 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight home underdogs at home against Raiders
The New Orleans Saints have had a dreadful start to the season, losing five of seven games, including several in what can properly be described as face-palm fashion. Most recently, the Saints gave the Arizona Cardinals not one but two pick-six touchdowns within 65 seconds near the end of the first half, turning a tie game into a big deficit and an eventual 42-34 loss.
NOLA.com
Sunday’s NFL Week 7 money-line parlay and a total: Best Bets for Oct. 23
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase odds boost paid off handsomely for Louisianans
Louisiana cashed in big time on two of its favorite sons after Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase lit up the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook said Monday that 57% of all bets placed on its odds boost parlay — that Burrow would throw for 300 or more yards and Chase would score a touchdown, priced at +275 — were from the Pelican State where Joe and Ja'Marr won the 2019 national championship for LSU.
NOLA.com
Brandon Ingram placed in NBA concussion protocol; likely to miss at least 1 game
The New Orleans Pelicans are likely to be without at least one of their go-to scorers when they play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram, who was inadvertently whacked in the head in Sunday’s home opener, has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol, the Pelicans announced Monday.
NOLA.com
Check out the area prep football rankings through Week 8
1. Edna Karr 4-3 (1 previous ranking) All signs point toward a Catholic League title showdown against John Curtis in Week 10. But first, the Cougars — they’re 7-0 on the field — will face Rummel. 2. John Curtis 7-1 (2) The Patriots trailed St. Augustine by...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: High expectations make Pelicans' home opener perfect pick-me-up for city
You probably wouldn’t have believed anyone if they told you this a month ago, but I’ll tell you anyway. By the time Sunday is over, the New Orleans Pelicans could have more wins than the New Orleans Saints. Not bad for a team just two games into its...
NOLA.com
Underdog identity has helped upstart Pelicans connect with fan base
While Willie Green delivered his “You’ve gotta fight” speech to the New Orleans Pelicans in April, Chris Conner was pacing around his living room in Chicago. The Pelicans had gotten off to a good start in their play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but their third quarter had gone poorly. A 10-point halftime lead had turned into a 10-point deficit.
Comments / 0