New Orleans, LA

Related
NOLA.com

NFL Week 8 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight home underdogs at home against Raiders

The New Orleans Saints have had a dreadful start to the season, losing five of seven games, including several in what can properly be described as face-palm fashion. Most recently, the Saints gave the Arizona Cardinals not one but two pick-six touchdowns within 65 seconds near the end of the first half, turning a tie game into a big deficit and an eventual 42-34 loss.
TENNESSEE STATE
Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase odds boost paid off handsomely for Louisianans

Louisiana cashed in big time on two of its favorite sons after Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase lit up the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook said Monday that 57% of all bets placed on its odds boost parlay — that Burrow would throw for 300 or more yards and Chase would score a touchdown, priced at +275 — were from the Pelican State where Joe and Ja'Marr won the 2019 national championship for LSU.
ATLANTA, GA
Check out the area prep football rankings through Week 8

1. Edna Karr 4-3 (1 previous ranking) All signs point toward a Catholic League title showdown against John Curtis in Week 10. But first, the Cougars — they’re 7-0 on the field — will face Rummel. 2. John Curtis 7-1 (2) The Patriots trailed St. Augustine by...
Underdog identity has helped upstart Pelicans connect with fan base

While Willie Green delivered his “You’ve gotta fight” speech to the New Orleans Pelicans in April, Chris Conner was pacing around his living room in Chicago. The Pelicans had gotten off to a good start in their play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but their third quarter had gone poorly. A 10-point halftime lead had turned into a 10-point deficit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

