This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win
After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs overpower Bulls
Donovan Mitchell collected 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to fuel the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-96 victory
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls wiped out a big early deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 120-102 on Monday night. The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum...
Kevin McHale Was ‘Disappointed’ the Celtics Didn’t Face the Lakers in the ’86 Finals but Knew the Rockets Had No Chance
Kevin McHale said he would have rather faced the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1986 Finals, even though the Boston Celtics cruised past the Houston Rockets. The post Kevin McHale Was ‘Disappointed’ the Celtics Didn’t Face the Lakers in the ’86 Finals but Knew the Rockets Had No Chance appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 23, 2022
The 21st home opener in New Orleans franchise history tips off at 6 p.m. vs. Utah in the Smoothie King Center. The game sold out 10 days ago. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/new-orleans-pelicans-sellout-home-opener-utah-jazz-10-23-2022-2023-nba-season. Tickets have also been selling at a brisk pace for Tuesday’s home game vs. Dallas, but there are still tickets available...
Damian Lillard's 41 Points Sends LeBron James' Lakers to 0-3
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Hornets fall to Pelicans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Kinston native Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had...
