ocsportszone.com
Four Orange County boys water polo teams still No. 1 in CIF rankings
Four Orange County high school boys water polo teams continue to be ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. JSerra is first in Division 1, Dana Hills No. 1 in Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran atop Division 4.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up PCL play Friday night
Adam Harper of Northwood turns the corner for a gain Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up Pacific Coast League play Friday night. Northwood, which clinched a share of the PCL championship with a 31-7 victory over Irvine at Portola...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Trabuco Hills outlasts Crean Lutheran in CIF Division 4 playoff match
Katelyn Hayes of Trabuco Hills (right) and Delany Rowe of Crean Lutheran battle at the net Saturday. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, John Luciano and Ted Rigoni). Trabuco Hills and Crean Lutheran girls volleyball teams battled for five sets Saturday night in the second round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs in front of a big and spirited crowd at Crean Lutheran.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: CdM players cherish The Bell after 10th straight win over Newport Harbor
CdM players display The Bell after Friday’s victory over Newport Harbor. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). As is always the case at the Battle on the Bay, one side of the sold out Davidson Field crowd would end Friday night delighted, the other devastated. And for...
ocsportszone.com
Northwood clinches a share of league title, but CIF playoff picture still up in the air
Northwood High School players celebrate Friday after winning the Dennis Toohey Fence Post Trophy. The trophy goes annually to the top team in Irvine. It’s the first time since 2012 has won the Fence Post. (Photo courtesy Northwood athletics). Northwood High School’s football team earned a share of the...
Sources: UCLA Men’s Basketball Beats San Diego State in Scrimmage
Several outlets have leaked the score and stats of the Bruins’ secret preseason exhibition against the Aztecs.
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year
Kobe Jackson died suddenly last year at 22. Last weekend, his family and friends honored him with a 31-mile journey across the water. The post Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs
Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
The American Genius
NAR conference will no longer be in Las Vegas in 2023 – why?
We have caught wind that NAR NXT will no longer be in Las Vegas, Nevada next year despite having been contracted at a specific location for nearly a decade. According to a memo we’ve obtained exclusively, released to National Association of Realtors (NAR) staff and select groups, the massive conference will be transitioning to Anaheim, California. Perhaps we can all squeeze in a Disneyland visit while there.
Man Dies Jumping From Huntington Beach Pier
A 43-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Traffic crash leaves one dead on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Saturday morning in a traffic crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said. The crash occurred about 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Ball Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was not known whether the fatality died...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeat UCLA
No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ sixth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an...
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $39.7 Million, This Undeniably Impressive World Class Estate in Laguna Beach Delivers A True Resort-like Living Experience
11 Montage Way Home in Laguna Beach, California for Sale. 11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, California is a world-class custom home commanding a coveted front row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views. This Home in Laguna Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11 Montage Way, please contact John Stanaland (Phone: 949-689-9047) at Villa Real Estate & Tyler Stanaland (Phone: 949-324-8800) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCLA running back attempts head-scratching move against No. 10 Oregon
Not sure what Keegan Jones’ plan was here. The talented UCLA running back and his team are not having the best day against No. 10 Oregon. UCLA’s undefeated season is going down the drain, but the Bruins aren’t giving up without a fight. Desperation can make you...
Simply Salad Opening Eighth Location in Cerritos
The company will move into a busy shopping area for its newest site
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
Suspect Vehicle Collision into Pole Ends La Habra Police Pursuit
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A police pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed, knocking down a light pole in a residential neighborhood in the city of La Habra early Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. The La Habra Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed on...
