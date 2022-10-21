Read full article on original website
Friday Night Lights Week Eight Highlights
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight in sports, we had a big night of High School Football all around the region. Playoffs take place in just a few weeks, so for some teams, it's all about solidifying their seed. For others, it's do or die just trying to get a spot in the postseason.
Stillwater man wins USA Mullet Championship
Stilllwater man Scott Salvadore has won the 2022 USA Mullet Championships' Mane Event. Public voting ended October 11 and the results were announced Saturday morning.
Thoroughbreds dismiss Bears for North Country sweep
POTSDAM, N.Y.—The Skidmore College men's and women's swimming and diving teams completed 2-0 weekends with a pair of wins at SUNY Potsdam. The women won 226-65, while the men won 210-74. Both teams start the season at 2-0. WOMEN. The 200 medley relay started the run of victories. Ginny...
NY Man Crowned National Mullet Champ 2022! Best In the U.S.A.!
The New York Yankees own 27 World Series Titles! The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowl Championships and now the great State of New York can add another crowning achievement to it's long list of winners, a mullet championship!. Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, NY is the USA Mullet...
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
Powerball prize balloons up to $625 million ahead of Monday's drawing
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Since there was no jackpot winner last Saturday, October 22nd, the winning jackpot is increasing to an estimated $625 million!. The next drawing is Monday night. There were three million dollar winners, after matching 5 numbers. Those winners were in NY, South Carolina and Texas.
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury
An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Chefs for Success returns to SUNY Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — For the first time since the pandemic-- SUNY Schenectady is now welcoming back Chefs for Success!. On Tuesday, celebrity chefs from the Capital Region are coming together again at the school where they first learned their craft -- multiple food stations highlighting each chef's own personal flavor will be available -- and they are giving back to the community by hosting a silent auction where the money will directly go toward school scholarships for the culinary and hospitality program in SUNY Schenectady.
Truck strikes Route 85 bridge in Slingerlands
A truck has hit the low bridge over Route 85, or New Scotland Road, in Slingerlands. The strike happened around noon on Friday.
Florida Police Search for Missing Saratoga County Woman!
A woman from Saratoga Springs is Missing in Florida - Search Underway!. Police in Florida says a Saratoga Springs woman went missing last week and they have been executing an all-out search by land and air to locate her since Saturday. "From what we have found, I think she went...
Over 4K fish released for autumn anglers
In the rivers of the lower Adirondacks, the fish are jumping. Three water bodies have just gotten a fresh injection of freshwater fish, a contribution that serves both fishermen, and the county.
Bridge in Scotia to close until 2024
The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions.
Halloween goes to the hounds in Albany event
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Halloween is not only for the kids, at least not here in the capital. Hundreds of dog owners and lovers dressed up their canines for a fun filled afternoon in downtown Albany. The fun kicked off at the Olde English Pub downtown where animal lovers...
NYSP: Hit-and-run ends in DWI for Rensselaer man
After allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on State Route 20 in Nassau, Raymond F. Ingoldsby II, 40, of Rensselaer, was nabbed by State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon
Albany police find missing teen
Albany Police are searching for the location of a missing teen. Taylor Parry was reported missing as of October 15.
Crescent, Vischer Ferry dam work to force drawdowns
The New York Power Authority (NYPA) will supervise a water drawdown to remove the flashboards at the Crescent and Vischer Ferry dams later this month.
10/23/2022: Afternoon/evening showers
Sunday won't bring quite as much sun! A storm system moving up the coast will pass close enough to bring us more cloud cover throughout the day. By late afternoon or early evening, there could be a few showers, especially from Albany and towards the southeast.
Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
