SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — For the first time since the pandemic-- SUNY Schenectady is now welcoming back Chefs for Success!. On Tuesday, celebrity chefs from the Capital Region are coming together again at the school where they first learned their craft -- multiple food stations highlighting each chef's own personal flavor will be available -- and they are giving back to the community by hosting a silent auction where the money will directly go toward school scholarships for the culinary and hospitality program in SUNY Schenectady.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO