Ballston Spa, NY

WRGB

Friday Night Lights Week Eight Highlights

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight in sports, we had a big night of High School Football all around the region. Playoffs take place in just a few weeks, so for some teams, it's all about solidifying their seed. For others, it's do or die just trying to get a spot in the postseason.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds dismiss Bears for North Country sweep

POTSDAM, N.Y.—The Skidmore College men's and women's swimming and diving teams completed 2-0 weekends with a pair of wins at SUNY Potsdam. The women won 226-65, while the men won 210-74. Both teams start the season at 2-0. WOMEN. The 200 medley relay started the run of victories. Ginny...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Powerball prize balloons up to $625 million ahead of Monday's drawing

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Since there was no jackpot winner last Saturday, October 22nd, the winning jackpot is increasing to an estimated $625 million!. The next drawing is Monday night. There were three million dollar winners, after matching 5 numbers. Those winners were in NY, South Carolina and Texas.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury

An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Chefs for Success returns to SUNY Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — For the first time since the pandemic-- SUNY Schenectady is now welcoming back Chefs for Success!. On Tuesday, celebrity chefs from the Capital Region are coming together again at the school where they first learned their craft -- multiple food stations highlighting each chef's own personal flavor will be available -- and they are giving back to the community by hosting a silent auction where the money will directly go toward school scholarships for the culinary and hospitality program in SUNY Schenectady.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Halloween goes to the hounds in Albany event

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Halloween is not only for the kids, at least not here in the capital. Hundreds of dog owners and lovers dressed up their canines for a fun filled afternoon in downtown Albany. The fun kicked off at the Olde English Pub downtown where animal lovers...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

10/23/2022: Afternoon/evening showers

Sunday won't bring quite as much sun! A storm system moving up the coast will pass close enough to bring us more cloud cover throughout the day. By late afternoon or early evening, there could be a few showers, especially from Albany and towards the southeast.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
ALBANY, NY

