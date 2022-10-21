NYS: Nearly $38 million in federal funds to provide a boost to New York farmers, bring more local foods to communities & schools

Read full article on original website
Following Build Back Better Grant, Higgins and Goodwill of WNY outline plans to accelerate workforce training & job placement in advanced manufacturing
$3.6M of $25M award committed to Goodskills Career Builder Initiative. Congressman Brian Higgins on Monday joined Goodwill of Western New York President and CEO Thomas R. Ulbrich to outline how a portion of the recently awarded $25 million federal Build Back Better Grant will be used to support career training and job placement for Western New York workers.
NYS: $30 million Empire State Teacher Residency Program to increase teacher support & retention
Funding to subsidize master's degree programs for graduate level K-12 teacher candidates. √ View the New York State Department of Labor's request for applications here. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the launch of the Empire State Teacher Residency Program through the New York State Department of Labor. This program will:
DEC encourages New Yorkers to help protect bats during Bat Week
Annual Halloween observance raises public awareness to help reduce human disturbance to endangered and threatened bats. In observance of the internationally recognized Bat Week, held Oct. 24-31 each year to raise awareness about the critical role of bats in the environment, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos on Friday encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to refrain from visiting caves and mines during the fall and winter months.
NYS: $234 million in additional food assistance for October
All SNAP households to receive the maximum level of food benefits for October. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
State School Boards Association brings its annual convention to Syracuse
Some 1,500 school board members and other school district leaders from throughout New York state are expected to gather in Syracuse this week at the New York State School Board’s Association’s 2022 Annual Convention and Education Expo to explore such timely issues as student mental wellness, school security, school climate, student achievement and academic improvement.
ECDOH: Get a flu vaccine - it's not too late
Erie County Department of Health recommends a flu vaccine as flu season takes hold. One dose of flu vaccine can prevent the body aches, fevers, chills, stuffy nose, sore throat and general sense of feeling awful that the typical influenza infection causes. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is...
