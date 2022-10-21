NYS: Nearly $38 million in federal funds to provide a boost to New York farmers, bring more local foods to communities & schools

All SNAP households to receive the maximum level of food benefits for October. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO