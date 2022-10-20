Was out celebrating the Mariners‘ comeback playoff victory when something happened while he was riding an electric scooter. He was found seriously injured in the Jefferson Square area around quarter till six and rushed to the hospital. There, he was diagnosed with injuries including 8 broken ribs, a punctured lung, and head injuries. He has been in the hospital ever since, and facing a long road to recovery. Bill is a longtime custom furniture designer and craftsman who had recently moved to West Seattle with his wife Sarah More. Friends have been crowdfunding for them; one of those friends, Casey, contacted us, and says, “Anyone who knows Bill knows that he is a hilarious, intelligent, and fun guy who has a great love for his wife and nieces and nephews. Bill loves living in Seattle and exploring the city and the outdoors including hiking and kayaking. We are hoping and praying that he will recover and be able to return to doing the things he loves.” Casey says that after two weeks, Bill was moved today from the ICU and into Critical Care – “his brain injury has been classified as severe. He remains confused about what is going on and what happened to him. He has regained movement on his left side, which is really fortunate.” What exactly happened that night, she says, they’re not sure – “It only adds to the tragedy to not know exactly what happened” – but they do know Bill and his wife need help with expenses as he heals; anyone interested in helping can go here.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO