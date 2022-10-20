ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

capitolhillseattle.com

Police: Harassment investigation, ‘psychotic’ string of shootings led up to MLK and Union killing — UPDATE: Charged

Court and police documents have provided new details in what led up to last week’s killing of a Central District man outside his MLK and Union business. D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. was gunned down Wednesday night outside The Postman, the mailing services shop he opened with his wife KeAnna Pickett in 2018. The father, business owner, and youth football coach was 31.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff

EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
SPANAWAY, WA
KING-5

Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail

SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are working to identify a group of teenagers who committed a series of violent robberies in and around Lakewood earlier this week. The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Shoplifters take entire cart of goods, flash knife and escape

At 9:20pm on Thursday, Oct 20, officers responded to a store robbery in West Seattle. Officers arrived and interviewed store security who stated employees at the store recognized the suspects from previous incidents. The suspects took a shopping cart full of items to the exit and when approached by security the suspect pulled out a knife.
q13fox.com

Seattle Police seek missing woman, last seen near Pike Place Market

SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen near Pike Place on Thursday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), 66-year-old Annette Rees went missing at around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Authorities say she was last seen near...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of business owner in Seattle's Central District

SEATTLE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of a father and community leader who was gunned down outside his business in the Central District Wednesday night. Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with the shooting. Police have not named the suspect but said they believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple ongoing shooting investigations around the area. The arrested person is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say

A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Alki Beach Trick-or-Treat returns this Saturday

(WSB photo, October 2021) That’s the crew at Outer Space Seattle during last year’s first-ever Alki Beach Trick-or-Treat event. They just sent word it’s returning this year – 10 am-2 pm this Saturday (October 29th). Seven Alki businesses are sponsoring (with more participating) – here’s the map:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle man on long road to recovery from serious injuries suffered in crash

Was out celebrating the Mariners‘ comeback playoff victory when something happened while he was riding an electric scooter. He was found seriously injured in the Jefferson Square area around quarter till six and rushed to the hospital. There, he was diagnosed with injuries including 8 broken ribs, a punctured lung, and head injuries. He has been in the hospital ever since, and facing a long road to recovery. Bill is a longtime custom furniture designer and craftsman who had recently moved to West Seattle with his wife Sarah More. Friends have been crowdfunding for them; one of those friends, Casey, contacted us, and says, “Anyone who knows Bill knows that he is a hilarious, intelligent, and fun guy who has a great love for his wife and nieces and nephews. Bill loves living in Seattle and exploring the city and the outdoors including hiking and kayaking. We are hoping and praying that he will recover and be able to return to doing the things he loves.” Casey says that after two weeks, Bill was moved today from the ICU and into Critical Care – “his brain injury has been classified as severe. He remains confused about what is going on and what happened to him. He has regained movement on his left side, which is really fortunate.” What exactly happened that night, she says, they’re not sure – “It only adds to the tragedy to not know exactly what happened” – but they do know Bill and his wife need help with expenses as he heals; anyone interested in helping can go here.
SEATTLE, WA

