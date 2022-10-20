Read full article on original website
Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting
Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
Police: Harassment investigation, ‘psychotic’ string of shootings led up to MLK and Union killing — UPDATE: Charged
Court and police documents have provided new details in what led up to last week’s killing of a Central District man outside his MLK and Union business. D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. was gunned down Wednesday night outside The Postman, the mailing services shop he opened with his wife KeAnna Pickett in 2018. The father, business owner, and youth football coach was 31.
Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff
EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail
SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
VIDEO: Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are working to identify a group of teenagers who committed a series of violent robberies in and around Lakewood earlier this week. The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
Intense emotions during first appearance of suspect accused of killing Seattle business owner
SEATTLE - A King County Jail courtroom erupted with emotion as the suspect in the death of a beloved Seattle business owner had his first appearance. The suspect, Ashton Lefall, is accused of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in the Central District on Wednesday. Lefall has been charged with first-degree...
Shoplifters take entire cart of goods, flash knife and escape
At 9:20pm on Thursday, Oct 20, officers responded to a store robbery in West Seattle. Officers arrived and interviewed store security who stated employees at the store recognized the suspects from previous incidents. The suspects took a shopping cart full of items to the exit and when approached by security the suspect pulled out a knife.
Seattle Police seek missing woman, last seen near Pike Place Market
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen near Pike Place on Thursday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), 66-year-old Annette Rees went missing at around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Authorities say she was last seen near...
Man pulling wires out of I-5 junction box caught on camera
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
Socialist Seattle Dem who pushed police defunding fumes at cops for not protecting her from feces thrower
Progressive Seattle city council member Kshama Savant is upset with police department for not doing more to protect her from a suspect who reportedly keeps throwing feces on her lawn.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of business owner in Seattle's Central District
SEATTLE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of a father and community leader who was gunned down outside his business in the Central District Wednesday night. Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with the shooting. Police have not named the suspect but said they believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple ongoing shooting investigations around the area. The arrested person is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
1 Person Died, Several Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say
A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about...
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Alki Beach Trick-or-Treat returns this Saturday
(WSB photo, October 2021) That’s the crew at Outer Space Seattle during last year’s first-ever Alki Beach Trick-or-Treat event. They just sent word it’s returning this year – 10 am-2 pm this Saturday (October 29th). Seven Alki businesses are sponsoring (with more participating) – here’s the map:
West Seattle man on long road to recovery from serious injuries suffered in crash
Was out celebrating the Mariners‘ comeback playoff victory when something happened while he was riding an electric scooter. He was found seriously injured in the Jefferson Square area around quarter till six and rushed to the hospital. There, he was diagnosed with injuries including 8 broken ribs, a punctured lung, and head injuries. He has been in the hospital ever since, and facing a long road to recovery. Bill is a longtime custom furniture designer and craftsman who had recently moved to West Seattle with his wife Sarah More. Friends have been crowdfunding for them; one of those friends, Casey, contacted us, and says, “Anyone who knows Bill knows that he is a hilarious, intelligent, and fun guy who has a great love for his wife and nieces and nephews. Bill loves living in Seattle and exploring the city and the outdoors including hiking and kayaking. We are hoping and praying that he will recover and be able to return to doing the things he loves.” Casey says that after two weeks, Bill was moved today from the ICU and into Critical Care – “his brain injury has been classified as severe. He remains confused about what is going on and what happened to him. He has regained movement on his left side, which is really fortunate.” What exactly happened that night, she says, they’re not sure – “It only adds to the tragedy to not know exactly what happened” – but they do know Bill and his wife need help with expenses as he heals; anyone interested in helping can go here.
'King of the Econolodge:' Tacoma Police chief says 100% of crime happens in 10% of places
A staggering amount of crime in Tacoma has been committed along a half-mile stretch on South Hosmer Street. Much of the crime is centered around a string of cheap, extended stay motels between 84th and 90th streets.
Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl
SEATTLE - Investigators with King County are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened to a 16-year-old girl in the hours before she was found dead along the side of a highway in White Center. On Oct. 7, detectives said the teen’s body was found along a...
