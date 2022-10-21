ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

Local businesses donate 50 Thanksgiving dinners

By Steve Moore
 4 days ago

Martins Ferry, OHIO (WTRF) – Not too long after Halloween, we’ve got Thanksgiving on the horizon. What are you thankful for?


Well, a group of business owners are sharing their thanks by giving away 50 Thanksgiving dinners!


Lisa Bell, the manager of the Daily Bread Center in Martins Ferry, gave her clients tickets for the meal on Wednesday, but didn’t tell them they’d be dining on a Thanksgiving spread. They didn’t realize they would be getting a turkey dinner until they showed up at 5 P.M. Thursday

“I think it’s really important that the community leaders give back to the community so that they understand that we know what they’re going through. That we can help them in any way possible and Lisa does a great job with the pantry, and me and my fellow business people and my pastor, we just want to make sure that they know that we support the community of Martins Ferry.”

Rick Vion, Belmont Brewerks

Along with Rick and Belmont Brewerks, funds were also donated by Hot Rod Tattoos, the Lions Club of Martins Ferry, Jacob and Sons Quality Meats, Jason Wilson and Wilson Funeral Homes & Furniture, as well as St. Marks Lutheran Church.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

