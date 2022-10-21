Read full article on original website
Metuchen over Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Hyman scored a pair of first-half goals, both off assists from Charlotte Breen, and Metuchen went on to defeat Iselin Kennedy 3-0 in Metuchen. Alexandra Lipshutz added an insurance goal in the second half and Lola Rezes made 10 saves to earn the shutout as Metuchen raised its record to 16-4.
Hanover Park defeats Morris Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Valentino Della Grazia had two goals and three assists as Hanover Park rolled by Morris Catholic 6-0 in East Hanover. Hanover Park (13-2) did its damage early as it scored all of its goals in the first half. James Mochnal also had two goals and two assists. Morris Catholic fell...
No. 10 Cranford over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored four goals and assisted on two other as Cranford, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bayonne 9-0 in Cranford. Aileen McGovern added a goal and three assists. Cranford improved to 12-3-3 and Bayonne fell to 11-4-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Bordentown defeats Burlington Township in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Victoria Wheeler scored twice for Bordentown as it defeated Burlington Township 5-4 in double overtime in Bordentown. Bordentown (6-12) led 1-0 at halftime before Burlington Township (2-15) scored four goals in the second half while the Scotties netted three. Valentina Candelori also had a goal and an assist while Julie Wojcik recorded three assists.
Girls soccer: No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood blanks Columbia for 11th shutout
Lily Camacho and Reece Priel each had a goal as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, dispatched Columbia 2-0 in Scotch Plains. Brigitte Priel chipped in with an assist for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-2-6) while Morgan Virgil had three saves in goal and Rebecca Kessler had two. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, seeded third in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 NJSIAA Tournament, will host 14th-seeded Rahway on Wednesday in the first round.
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Dolinski scored twice as Sparta used a strong second half to down Lenape Valley 4-1 in Sparta. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Sparta (12-4) exploded in the second half with four scores. Adrianna Dolinski also had a goal while Riley Molbury made five saves. Lenape Valley fell to 11-5. The...
Johnson defeats Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Zoey Brown’s second-quarter goal gave Johnson a 1-0 victory over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Despite coming in a loss, Emma Capparelli made 17 saves for Gov. Livingston (6-8-2). Grace Warnick recorded an assist for Johnson (10-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Girls soccer: Lyndhurst tops Rutherford for 4th straight win
Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.
North Warren over Wallkill Valley- Boys soccer recap
Olaf Alverson scored two goals to lead North Warren to a 4-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Blairstown. Michael Ferro had a goal and two assists for North Warren (7-8-1), which built a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Jake Oliveira added a goal, while Dylan Considine made three saves in the win.
Bamaca, Ishash help Dunellen hold off Calvary Christian - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Mohammad Ishash’s second goal of the afternoon was the game-winner as Dunellen defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 4-3, in Dunellen. Ishash’s first goal gave Dunellen (15-2) a 3-0 lead in the first half. Luis Bamaca scored the team’s first two goals and Ahmed Oshah had three assists. Andrew Nieves made seven saves for Dunellen, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Riverside defeats Doane Academy - Boys soccer recap
Gustavo Bonfim’s hat trick helped lift Riverside past Doane Academy 5-2 in Riverside. Riverside (13-3) took a 3-1 lead in the second half before Fawaz Somoye’s goal cut Doane Academy’s deficit down to one. However, Bonfim answered back for the Rams with back-to-back scores. James Alverracin tallied...
Glen Ridge over Westfield- Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw scored two goals to lead Glen Ridge to a 3-2 win over Westfield in Glen Ridge. Emily Stapleford added a goal for Glen Ridge (5-9-1), which led, 2-1 after three quarters. Feryal Haider made seven saves in the win. Lucy Mineo netted two goals for Westfield (8-7-1). The...
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap
Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
East Brunswick girls soccer edges Monroe in PKs, wins GMC title (PHOTOS)
Look at the stats and they will tell you that there haven’t been many moments this fall when East Brunswick has needed keeper Claudia Volino to step up and make a save. The junior only has 42 stops in 19 games this season and that total pales in comparison to other goalies around the state who have hundreds of saves. That doesn’t mean that Volino isn’t among the best keepers in New Jersey though and the stats don’t tell the full story of the impact she’s had in 2022.
Eastern over Moorestown- Boys soccer recap
Billy Cavallaro had a goal and an assist to propel Eastern to a 4-1 win over Moorestown in Voorhees. Sean Henry, Domani Arnold, and Ryan Angelone each netted a goal for Eastern (10-7-1), which scored three times in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Gavin Ems made four saves in the win.
Boys soccer: No. 13 Elizabeth edges Gov. Livingston
Senior Danilo Fuentes’ first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Elizabeth, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Gov. Livingston in Elizabeth. Senior Andy Alvarez assisted on Fuentes’ goal for Elizabeth (13-5), which has won five of its last six games. Elizabeth is seeded second in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament when it will host 15th-seeded Franklin on Wednesday in the first round.
Cranford over Union - Field hockey recap
Abby Gorman led with two goals while Sofia Lijo added a goal and an assist as Cranford won at home, 4-0, over Union. Audrey McMahon scored while Lillian Costello dished two assists for Cranford (8-8-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Lily Goodwin received the shutout with one...
Parsippany over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Kopec scored two goals to lead Parsippany to a 4-2 win over Morristown-Beard in Parsippany. Luca Cascio dished out two assists for Parsippany (9-9), which led, 2-1 at halftime. Jesse Gillentine and Sebastian Morey each added a goal, while Nick Jones made three saves in the win. Morristown-Beard dropped...
No. 19 Chatham over Morristown - Field hockey recap
Mia Sciacchitano, Kitty Garrett and Sophia Claps each found the net as Chatham, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Morristown. Chatham (12-1-1) scored a goal in each of the second, third and fourth periods. Morristown is now 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
