Nintendo News: Party Like It’s 1999! Mario Party and Mario Party 2 Hit the Dice Block for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Nov. 2

 4 days ago

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--

This isn’t a Mushroom Mix-Up! Two classic Mario Party™ games are crossing the board to join the Nintendo 64 ™ library on the Nintendo Switch™ system – and there are no red spaces in sight! Starting Nov. 2, Mario Party and Mario Party2 will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection.

Starting Nov. 2, Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection. In Mario Party, the classic four-player party game, you’ll join Mario and friends across nine action-packed Adventure Boards and 56 minigames in colorful multiplayer (or solo!) competition. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mario Party launched for the Nintendo 64 system in 1999 and was the original party-starter for the series! In this classic four-player party game, you’ll join Mario and friends across nine action-packed Adventure Boards and 56 minigames in colorful multiplayer* (or solo!) competition.

Keep the party going with Mario Party 2 and celebrate like it’s the year 2000 all over again! Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom friends return for another round of Bowser-bashing board-game action, complete with fancy costumes, new Adventure Boards and minigames.

The party isn’t over yet! There’s even more to experience and look forward to with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, including more classic Nintendo 64 titles and features:

  • Double Gold Points on Select Titles: Starting Nov. 1, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can earn double My Nintendo ™ Gold Points** on the purchase of eligible digital games or DLC in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward their next eligible purchase.
  • Nintendo 64 Icon Elements: Nintendo 64 themed icon elements are coming soon for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members! Redeem My Nintendo Platinum Points*** to purchase and customize icon elements based on classic Nintendo 64 games.
  • Mario Kart8 Deluxe– Booster Course PassWave 3: More courses are making their way to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game this holiday with Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC!**** Wave 3 will feature eight courses, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart ™ Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart ™ DS! Enjoy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. With this next wave, 24 of the DLC’s additional 48 courses will be available! Download now and get all courses as they release between now and the end of 2023.
  • GoldenEye 007: Bond is back and coming to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games! As the iconic secret agent 007, enter a world of action and espionage. Infiltrate underground bases, command your way through a military train and sneak through the depths of a jungle to help stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite. Play the four-player multiplayer mode locally or online and enjoy round-after-round of first-person competitive action with the iconic split-screen multiplayer mode.
  • Even More Nintendo 64 Games: Take to the skies with the recently released Pilotwings 64 game, and in 2023 more games will be gradually added to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection, including Mario Party ™ 3, Pokémon Stadium ™ and Pokémon Stadium ™ 2.
  • Game Trials: Game Trials are a special, limited-time benefit for Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. Members in both plans can try select games for free when they are made available. Save data for Game Trials are not deleted when the trial ends, so members can continue where they left off if they purchase the game later.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to a library of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis ™ games with added online play. A paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership also grants access to the Animal Crossing ™: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon™2: Octo Expansion DLC**** at no extra cost.

Members in both Nintendo Switch Online plans can enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES ™ and Super NES ™ games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game PAC-MAN™99.

Both plans also provide a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing™: New Horizons, Mario Strikers™: Battle League, Splatoon™3, Super Smash Bros. ™Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.

For more information about all the benefits and services available with the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required to access Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online and SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online libraries of games, and to access the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy HomeParadise and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC at no additional cost. Free Nintendo Switch Online trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership nor by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

** Offer valid 11/1/22 – 1/31/23, Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required by Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT to be eligible for promotional My Nintendo Gold Points. Promotional My Nintendo Gold Points will be distributed in February 2023. Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

*** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply.

**** Full version of game required to use DLC for that game. Sold separately.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons © 2020 Nintendo

GoldenEye 007 © 1997 Nintendo/Rare. Game by Rare.

GoldenEye 007 Interactive Game (certain audiovisual components) © 1997-2022 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. JAMES BOND, 007, 007 Gun Logo and related James Bond Indicia © 1962-2022 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. JAMES BOND, 007, 007 Gun Logo and related James Bond Trademarks are trademarks of Danjaq, LLC. GoldenEye 007 Interactive Game TM Danjaq, LLC. All Rights Reserved. James Bond Theme by Monty Norman. Used by Permission of Sony Music Publishing (US) LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe © 2017 Nintendo

Mario Kart Tour © 2019 Nintendo

Mario Kart DS © 2005 Nintendo.

Mario Party © 1998 Nintendo ©Konami Digital Entertainment

Mario Party 2 © 1999, 2000 Nintendo ©Konami Digital Entertainment

Mario Party 3 © 2000, 2001 Nintendo / Hudson Soft

Mario Strikers: Battle League © Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Sports © Nintendo

PAC-MAN 99 ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Pilotwings 64 © 2009 - 2010 Nintendo / INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS.

Pokémon Stadium © 1995-2000 Nintendo/Creatures inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Pokémon Stadium 2 © 1995-2001 Nintendo/Creatures inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Splatoon 2 © 2017 Nintendo

Splatoon 3 © Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate © 2018 Nintendo Original Game: © Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

