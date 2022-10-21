ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Niagara Falls, NY

If you’re looking for a perfect trip, fret not because the gorgeous Niagara Falls in Niagara County has got you covered. Tucked in northwestern New York along the border of the United States and Canada, Niagara Falls is abundant in natural attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities. Likewise, the eponymous...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
foodgressing.com

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Citizen of the Year dinner honors those positively impacting Grand Island

The annual Citizen of the Year Awards dinner, held Oct. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Niagara Falls, was a success, said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Eric Fiebelkorn. “The dinner was well attended and was very successful. The honorees this year were fantastic and made the program worthwhile and the success it was.”
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624

A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?

Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

North Tonawanda recognized by DEC as a Climate Smart Community

Mayor Austin Tylec announced North Tonawanda received a bronze certification as a Climate Smart Community through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. A press release noted, “Thanks to North Tonawanda’s Climate Smart Task Force, initiated by Tylec in 2021, the commission supports efforts to meet the economic, social and environmental challenges posed by climate change.”
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities

When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is A Mega Carwash Coming To Hamburg?

On the heels of a new car wash opening on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg, it looks like another mega carwash could be opening up soon in the town. It was about a month ago that a new massive carwash open up on Southwestern Boulevard right near South Park Ave in Hamburg. It is located by the Tractor Supply and when they first opened and offered a free wash, the traffic was backup for miles along South Western Boulevard.
HAMBURG, NY

