Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnypapers.com
American Legion Band of the Tonawandas to appear at Cardinal O'Hara High School Performing Arts Center
The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas will hold a Veterans Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Cardinal O’Hara High School Performing Arts Center, 39 O’Hara Road, Tonawanda. Tickets are $14 at the door or $12 in advance at the following outlets:. √ Walker...
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Comedian’s Take On Living In Buffalo Is Way Too Accurate [VIDEO]
If there is one thing we know about living in Western New York is that we are a very prideful bunch. That pride stays with us no matter what. If you move away, you are still looking for a Bills Backer bar or a Wegmans' or Teds near your new home.
Michael Myers Appears All Over Zillow House in Hamburg, New York
Halloween lovers you will love this house in Hamburg, New York featuring Michael Myers! This is awesome. If you are scrolling on Zillow looking at houses (don't worry--we all do it even though we aren't trying to buy a house) you might get a good laugh out of these pictures.
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
buffaloscoop.com
Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights to celebrates 40 years of winter fun
Celebrating 40 years, the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights (WFOL) will once again illuminate the city of Niagara Falls, Canada for 101 Nights of Twinkling Lights from Nov. 12 through Feb. 20, 2023. With over three million lights and 75+ spectacular displays providing colorful visuals, Niagara Falls will be...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Niagara Falls, NY
If you’re looking for a perfect trip, fret not because the gorgeous Niagara Falls in Niagara County has got you covered. Tucked in northwestern New York along the border of the United States and Canada, Niagara Falls is abundant in natural attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities. Likewise, the eponymous...
foodgressing.com
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
Picturesque Winery For Sale In Western New York
If you ever had the dream of walking among grapevines and creating your own signature wine, now you can without heading to Italy or California. Up fo sale is an amazing winery here in Western New York and if you have a couple of bucks laying around it could be yours.
wnypapers.com
Citizen of the Year dinner honors those positively impacting Grand Island
The annual Citizen of the Year Awards dinner, held Oct. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Niagara Falls, was a success, said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Eric Fiebelkorn. “The dinner was well attended and was very successful. The honorees this year were fantastic and made the program worthwhile and the success it was.”
5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624
A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?
Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
Server At Famous Wing Spot Scolds Tourists For Doing This
You need to follow specific rules when you’re in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t matter if you live here or are just passing through - Buffalonians have hard and steadfast ideas of how things should be, and they don’t apologize for that. A group of tourists allegedly...
Community murals underway coming to Main Street in Niagara Falls
Several community murals are underway in Niagara Falls in hopes of new investments with volunteers' help, a drop of paint, and some brushes.
wnypapers.com
North Tonawanda recognized by DEC as a Climate Smart Community
Mayor Austin Tylec announced North Tonawanda received a bronze certification as a Climate Smart Community through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. A press release noted, “Thanks to North Tonawanda’s Climate Smart Task Force, initiated by Tylec in 2021, the commission supports efforts to meet the economic, social and environmental challenges posed by climate change.”
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
wnypapers.com
Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities
When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
Is A Mega Carwash Coming To Hamburg?
On the heels of a new car wash opening on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg, it looks like another mega carwash could be opening up soon in the town. It was about a month ago that a new massive carwash open up on Southwestern Boulevard right near South Park Ave in Hamburg. It is located by the Tractor Supply and when they first opened and offered a free wash, the traffic was backup for miles along South Western Boulevard.
Comments / 0