Funny Thing
4d ago
That’s absolutely correct. They can hire all the cops in the world. Won’t do a bit of difference until the justice system is changed. Stop voting in the democrats that put the bleeding heart liberal’s on the bench.
QuackedOtter
4d ago
Cultural changes need to happen and it has to start with our representatives in political power.
capitolhillseattle.com
Police: Harassment investigation, ‘psychotic’ string of shootings led up to MLK and Union killing — UPDATE: Charged
Court and police documents have provided new details in what led up to last week’s killing of a Central District man outside his MLK and Union business. D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. was gunned down Wednesday night outside The Postman, the mailing services shop he opened with his wife KeAnna Pickett in 2018. The father, business owner, and youth football coach was 31.
KUOW
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting
Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
KOMO News
$1.5 million worth of drugs found in Everett apartment
EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities said they recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment on Wednesday night. Detectives seized "3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF), which consists of local, state and federal detectives and special agents as well as personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett and Lynnwood police departments.
Socialist Seattle Dem who pushed police defunding fumes at cops for not protecting her from feces thrower
Progressive Seattle city council member Kshama Savant is upset with police department for not doing more to protect her from a suspect who reportedly keeps throwing feces on her lawn.
Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
q13fox.com
Sawant says feces thrown at her home repeatedly, claims Seattle Police 'failing to investigate' threats
SEATTLE - City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wrote a letter to officials claiming the Seattle Police Department (SPD) was "failing to investigate" several escalating threats made against her, including feces being thrown at her home repeatedly. According to Sawant, bags of human feces have been thrown into her yard six times,...
KOMO News
Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
MyNorthwest.com
Biannual workshop held in King County for women interested in pursuing firefighting, EMS careers
The King County Fire Chiefs Association along with King County Emergency Medical Services are working to recruit more women into joining the firefighting and EMS workforce. On October 22 and 23, a two-day workshop was held in Federal Way. More than 30 women participated in the workshop and spent the...
Police looking for suspects who threw feces at Kshama Sawant’s house
Seattle Police Detectives need your help to identify a suspect who allegedly threw bags of feces at the residence of a city councilwoman on multiple occasions. SPD said Oct. 13, officers were called to the Leschi neighborhood for a report of harassment with possible political motivations. Councilwoman Kshama Sawant said...
q13fox.com
Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff
EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
Suspect in shooting death of Central District business owner ordered to be held without bail
The suspect who was booked Thursday in the shooting death of Central District business owner D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. made his first appearance in court Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Prosecutors argued that 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Leffall was “incredibly dangerous” and should be held without bail....
Three Lakewood teenagers arrested, suspected in string of attacks
Lakewood police have arrested three teens thought to be stealing cars, robbing, and assaulting people in the South Sound this week. The announcement was made via a news release around 11:15 a.m. Lakewood Police used surveillance to catch the suspects. Police said they were able to catch several of the...
Recognize them? Police seeking teens in 8 assaults, car thefts
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
Washington man convicted of murdering half-sister in 2016, stuffing dismembered body in suitcase
Washington man David Haggard has been convicted of killing his sister in 2016 and stuffing her partially burned, dismembered body parts into a suitcase.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
Man accused of killing Seattle woman, violating her remains appears before judge
SEATTLE — A man accused of killing a Seattle indigenous woman and violating her remains pleaded not guilty on Thursday morning. Earlier this month, 32-year-old Charles Becker was charged with first-degree murder and sexually violating the human remains of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson. “I can’t understand why he would...
