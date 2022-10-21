ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
JACKSON, MS
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout revealed

Full details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout have been revealed. The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel published an article on Friday night about Venables’ contract after receiving a copy of the document through a request from Oklahoma. According to Mandel, Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract is fully guaranteed. That...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
STILLWATER, OK
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell

What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Attendance Video

No sport in America attracts larger crowds than college football games and just about every FBS stadium can fit the population of several small towns into them. That's what makes one recent attendance video so embarrassing. During yesterday's game between Stanford and Arizona State, Jim Nagy shared a video of...
STANFORD, CA
Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Does anyone want to win the NFC South?

As raging of a dumpster fire as that was, it pales in comparison to what happened Sunday with the other teams in the division. The Atlanta Falcons allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for over 300 yards in the first half and finish with over 500 total yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons were outgained 537-214 and lost 35-17.
ATLANTA, GA
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

2 Biggest Concerns Following Raiders’ Week 7 Victory vs. Texans

It was an ugly start for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but give credit where it’s due, they came out on top. Despite the 38-20 victory against the Houston Texans, there are a couple of concerns worth mentioning. The Raiders were a team of two halves, again. Although...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy