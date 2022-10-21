Read full article on original website
Related
How to Lose a Manning in 10 Days: Arch is definitely flipping to Tennessee now
Over the course of the last week and change, the perfect storm is brewing to get Arch Manning to flip from Texas to say … Tennessee. Arch Manning flipping from Texas to Tennessee still feels like a pipe dream, but the last week or so has turned that fictitious nightmare for Austinites into a potential reality for the Rocky Top faithful.
Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction
Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
Colin Cowherd Says 1 College Football Team Will 'Be A Monster Again'
Colin Cowherd believes it's only a matter of time before one particular program in the SEC returns to prominence. The FS1 radio host made it abundantly clear that he's impressed with what he's seeing from the LSU Tigers. During the closing stages of the LSU-Ole Miss game, Cowherd tweeted: "Guess...
Dallas Cowboys Fans Likely Won’t Love What Jerry Jones Is Saying About Possible Trades
Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on working the phones as the trade deadline fast approaches. The Dallas Cowboys owner is standing pat, maybe because he figures his roster is about to get a lot better. For context, the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1. So let’s hear it from the...
Yardbarker
Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams was furious with teammate for blowing shutout
We have yet another example of Nick Saban’s Perfect Little Soldiers. Alabama beat Mississippi State 30-6 on Saturday night, which would seem like a really nice conference win for the Tide. But Alabama is a team of perfectionists, and some of them weren’t happy at the end of the game over their blown shutout.
College Football News
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
Details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout revealed
Full details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout have been revealed. The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel published an article on Friday night about Venables’ contract after receiving a copy of the document through a request from Oklahoma. According to Mandel, Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract is fully guaranteed. That...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell
What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
Colts benching QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger Week 8 vs. Commanders
It was reported Monday morning that some NFL scouts believe that Matt Ryan's arm was " shot ." While he hasn't come out and used those exact words (and likely won't), Colts head coach Frank Reich made a telling announcement on Monday afternoon, saying that Ryan is being demoted from the starting quarterback role in favor of second-year pro Sam Ehlinger.
Look: This Stat Shows How Lopsided Officiating Was In Texas-Oklahoma State Game
A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most. One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had. The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The...
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Attendance Video
No sport in America attracts larger crowds than college football games and just about every FBS stadium can fit the population of several small towns into them. That's what makes one recent attendance video so embarrassing. During yesterday's game between Stanford and Arizona State, Jim Nagy shared a video of...
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
Mario Cristobal Is Trending After Miami's Awful Performance
Miami spent considerable time, effort and money to poach Mario Cristobal from Oregon last year. Thus far, the return on investment has not been good. The Hurricanes lost 45-21 to Duke today to fall to 3-4; it was Miami's fourth loss in the last five games. Cristobal's three wins have...
Yardbarker
Does anyone want to win the NFC South?
As raging of a dumpster fire as that was, it pales in comparison to what happened Sunday with the other teams in the division. The Atlanta Falcons allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for over 300 yards in the first half and finish with over 500 total yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons were outgained 537-214 and lost 35-17.
Latest Coaches Poll released
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
Yardbarker
2 Biggest Concerns Following Raiders’ Week 7 Victory vs. Texans
It was an ugly start for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but give credit where it’s due, they came out on top. Despite the 38-20 victory against the Houston Texans, there are a couple of concerns worth mentioning. The Raiders were a team of two halves, again. Although...
Comments / 1