Tuscaloosa, AL

Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Soccer at Mississippi State

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

Check here for the second half notes as the Crimson Tide aim to clinch the SEC West

FINAL: Alabama 4, Mississippi State 1

Second Half Stats

  • GOAL: Riley Tanner scores off a header from Gianna Paul in the bottom of the net. Alabama 4, Mississippi State 1
  • Sydney Vincens comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker in the 88th minute
  • Aislin Streiceck comes in for Annest Marianna in the 84th minute
  • A foul gives a free kick to Kat Rogers for Alabama
  • Riley Tanner comes in for Felicia Knox in the 76th minute
  • GOAL: Ashlynn Serepca finishes off a pass from Riley Mattingly Parker. Alabama 3, Mississippi State 1
  • Handball against the Bulldogs; Alabama free kick in the 72nd minute
  • Corner Kick for Alabama in the 71st minute
  • McKinley Crone deflected a shot to setup a Bulldog corner
  • GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker headed a cross into the net at the 65th minute. Alabama 2, Mississippi State 1.
  • Rogers' shot blocked during the 63rd minute
  • Marianna Annest comes in for Riley Tanner
  • Felicia Knox got a yellow card for delay of game
  • Corner by Mississippi State in the 57th minute
  • Corner by Mississippi State in the 56th minute
  • Shot by the Bulldogs' Haley McWhirter
  • Foul on Ashlynn Serepca
  • Corner Kick for Alabama during the 50th minute

HALFTIME: Alabama 1, Mississippi State 1

Gianna Paul scored the lone goal for the Crimson Tide, while the Bulldogs' Haley McWhirter scored a goal for Mississippi State

