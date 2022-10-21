Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Soccer at Mississippi State

Check here for the second half notes as the Crimson Tide aim to clinch the SEC West

FINAL: Alabama 4, Mississippi State 1

Second Half Stats

GOAL: Riley Tanner scores off a header from Gianna Paul in the bottom of the net. Alabama 4, Mississippi State 1

Sydney Vincens comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker in the 88th minute

Aislin Streiceck comes in for Annest Marianna in the 84th minute

A foul gives a free kick to Kat Rogers for Alabama

Riley Tanner comes in for Felicia Knox in the 76th minute

GOAL: Ashlynn Serepca finishes off a pass from Riley Mattingly Parker. Alabama 3, Mississippi State 1

Handball against the Bulldogs; Alabama free kick in the 72nd minute

Corner Kick for Alabama in the 71st minute

McKinley Crone deflected a shot to setup a Bulldog corner

GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker headed a cross into the net at the 65th minute. Alabama 2, Mississippi State 1.

Rogers' shot blocked during the 63rd minute

Marianna Annest comes in for Riley Tanner

Felicia Knox got a yellow card for delay of game

Corner by Mississippi State in the 57th minute

Corner by Mississippi State in the 56th minute

Shot by the Bulldogs' Haley McWhirter

Foul on Ashlynn Serepca

Corner Kick for Alabama during the 50th minute

HALFTIME: Alabama 1, Mississippi State 1

Gianna Paul scored the lone goal for the Crimson Tide, while the Bulldogs' Haley McWhirter scored a goal for Mississippi State