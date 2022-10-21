Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Soccer at Mississippi State
Check here for the second half notes as the Crimson Tide aim to clinch the SEC West
FINAL: Alabama 4, Mississippi State 1
Second Half Stats
- GOAL: Riley Tanner scores off a header from Gianna Paul in the bottom of the net. Alabama 4, Mississippi State 1
- Sydney Vincens comes in for Riley Mattingly Parker in the 88th minute
- Aislin Streiceck comes in for Annest Marianna in the 84th minute
- A foul gives a free kick to Kat Rogers for Alabama
- Riley Tanner comes in for Felicia Knox in the 76th minute
- GOAL: Ashlynn Serepca finishes off a pass from Riley Mattingly Parker. Alabama 3, Mississippi State 1
- Handball against the Bulldogs; Alabama free kick in the 72nd minute
- Corner Kick for Alabama in the 71st minute
- McKinley Crone deflected a shot to setup a Bulldog corner
- GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker headed a cross into the net at the 65th minute. Alabama 2, Mississippi State 1.
- Rogers' shot blocked during the 63rd minute
- Marianna Annest comes in for Riley Tanner
- Felicia Knox got a yellow card for delay of game
- Corner by Mississippi State in the 57th minute
- Corner by Mississippi State in the 56th minute
- Shot by the Bulldogs' Haley McWhirter
- Foul on Ashlynn Serepca
- Corner Kick for Alabama during the 50th minute
HALFTIME: Alabama 1, Mississippi State 1
Gianna Paul scored the lone goal for the Crimson Tide, while the Bulldogs' Haley McWhirter scored a goal for Mississippi State
