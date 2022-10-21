Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Downtown Trick-or-Treating returns to Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Trick-or-Treating returns to downtown Bozeman this Halloween. Over 150 businesses will participate from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Families are invited to join the brisk outdoors and gather some goodies downtown.
NBCMontana
Gallatin County Search and Rescue helps hunter with broken leg
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yesterday morning Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded to a call of a hunter who broke his leg. The Search and Rescue team were contacted by the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center who received an SOS from satellite communication device that a hunter broke his leg navigating rough terrain near the Albino Lake Trail in Big Sky.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Police Department stays on top of new hires
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Police Department (Bozeman PD) is looking to add new faces to its agency to prevent being short staffed. Like so many other businesses in Bozeman, the police department is working hard to fill open positions. “We have a hiring about three to four times...
NBCMontana
Gallatin County Search and Rescue saves man who fell around 20 feet
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yesterday afternoon Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded to a call of a rock climber who fell. It was reported that the climber fell around 20 feet and sustained injuries to their ankle and lower back. Along with Gallatin SAR Big Sky Section, Valley Section, SAR...
NBCMontana
MSU researchers develop sensors to improve quality of maple syrup
MISSOULA, Mont. — Researchers at Montana State University received a $500,000 grant to develop high-tech sensors to improve the quality of maple syrup. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the grant to the team led by mechanical engineering researcher Stephan Warnat. The innovative sensor will monitor microbes that accumulate...
NBCMontana
MSU to host lecture series
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new annual lecture series at Montana State University will honor Elers Koch, a late forester and conservationist. The inaugural lecture, "Dissenting Conservationist: Elers Koch and His Legacy” will be given by MSU professor Mark Fiege. The series is free and open to the public....
NBCMontana
MSU football wins against Weber State
BOZEMAN, Mont. — END OF GAME SCORE: 43 to 38 MSU Bobcats. The Bobcats won the game against Weber State, scoring 16 points in the third quarter. Weber State scored 8 points in the third quarter, and 6 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't catch the Bobcats. HALFTIME...
NBCMontana
MSU's Mellott named offensive player of the week
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Saturday, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott had a career day rushing for 273-yards. Fast forward to Monday, Mellott was named Big Sky conference offensive player of the week. The following is a press release sent out by MSU Athletics:. Tommy Mellott rushed for 273 yards...
