NBCMontana
'1923' films in Uptown Butte mansions
BUTTE, Mont. — Filming of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ resumed in Uptown Butte Monday. The production crew filmed inside mansions near the intersection of Excelsior Avenue and Park Street. The area surrounding the mansions was closed off to public traffic for most of the day,...
yourbigsky.com
Harry Potter fans will love this Montana Cathedral!
For all the Harry Potter fans in Montana, this cathedral in Helena is a must-see! The church somewhat resembles the famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The Cathedral of St. Helena features gothic architecture similar to the enchanting school. The twin spires at over 200 feet give the cathedral that Hogwarts-y feel.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
msuexponent.com
Carve a pumpkin for bears in the care of Montana WILD
HELENA, Mont. - If you were looking for a reason to carve a pumpkin, but don’t have a good place to display it, pass it on to Montana WILD!. Through Nov. 4, Montana WILD is taking your best wildlife inspired pumpkins to give to the bears in their care for enrichment.
montanarightnow.com
Crash blocking eastbound lane east of MacDonald Pass on HWY 12
HELENA, Mont. - The Highway 12 eastbound lane is blocked east of MacDonald Pass after a crash slide-off Monday. Montana Department of Transportation reported on its 511 road report the crash happened at mile-marker 35, 7.5 miles east of MacDonald Pass. MDT said the following about road conditions in the...
NBCMontana
Missing Helena woman found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Kathryn Ulrich has been canceled. Kathryn has been located safe.
Famous Musician Sings About Montana Town In YouTube Video
Some people may wonder why people would ever want to live in Butte, MT. Or they call it "Butt" because they think they're funny (or they're just clueless). However, Butte is beautiful, and home to many famous things and people, including Tim Montana. Born in Kalispell and raised in Butte,...
Montana History Teacher of the Year will be honored at State Capitol
Eric Chaon of Great Falls will be honored as Montana History Teacher of the Year on Wednesday, November 9
NBCMontana
Valley rain and mountain snow continues to impact travel; snow levels to lower tonight
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from 6AM Saturday through 6PM Sunday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 9 inches, and 9 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte and Anaconda, of 2 to 5 inches, Saturday night through Sunday.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located
BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
NBCMontana
Snow levels drop heading into the weekend; travel impacts
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from 6AM Saturday through 6PM Sunday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 9 inches, and 9 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte and Anaconda, of 2 to 5 inches, Saturday night through Sunday.
Montana Historical Society Votes to Send Big Medicine Home
HELENA — Big Medicine, a white bison that was born and raised on the National Bison Range at Moise is going home. The bison bull was born in 1933. Following his death in 1959, his hide was mounted, and has been on display since then, in a climate-controlled display at the Montana Historical Society in Helena.
NBCMontana
Montana VA to provide 2 drug takeback locations
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System is providing two drop off locations for the public dispose off unneeded medications to help prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction. The drop off locations will be at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic in Billings on Oct....
Montana State Prison over capacity, shutting down visitation due to staffing shortages
Visitation for inmates at the over-capacity and short-staffed Montana State Prison will be suspended Oct. 31 until further notice. “The vacancy rates at the facility are holding steady,” Department of Corrections Carolynn Bright said Friday in an email. “However, while we recognize the importance of in-person visitation to inmates and their friends and families, we […] The post Montana State Prison over capacity, shutting down visitation due to staffing shortages appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories
Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
