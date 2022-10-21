Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot
13-15-18-22-27 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00. There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York. The winning numbers were:. 19-25-48-55-60 +18. The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in...
There are Only 3 Stores in Upstate NY That Sell This OG Candy Bar!
Check out the first candy bar in America! It turns 110 today and I had the best experience making my own. See where you can get this amazing sweet treat in Upstate New York. There are only 3 stores that carry them. Check Out How I Made My Own Sweet...
Florida Police Search for Missing Saratoga County Woman!
A woman from Saratoga Springs is Missing in Florida - Search Underway!. Police in Florida says a Saratoga Springs woman went missing last week and they have been executing an all-out search by land and air to locate her since Saturday. "From what we have found, I think she went...
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
Greece man arrested for fraudulently buying and selling collectible sports cards
The U.S. Attorney's office reported that Bertrand defrauded six victims in Florida, Ohio, Missouri, and Pennsylvania out of approximately $33,360.
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State
There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
President Biden Makes Big Upstate NY Plan Days Before Midterms
With critical gaps narrowing across the country in the November 8th midterm elections, President Joe Biden has been focusing on key areas and battlegrounds over the past weeks. Getting one Presidential visit in a month is big enough, but now Upstate New York is getting a second. This comes after...
Gov. Hochul announces $28 million in funds to combat gun violence
Gov. Hochul announced Monday $28 million in funding towards combatting gun violence, increasing opportunities for youth, and strengthening public safety in cities across New York State.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Man in Hudson dies unloading dumpster
A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0