PEORIA (25 News Now) - For all the lovers of spooks and scares, the volunteer haunted house operation is returning the Marquette Heights for its 44th year. Between fake, bloody props and decked-out actors trying to catch you off guard and get in your face, there’s plenty to make you scream. There are a couple of new pieces to the haunted house, coordinator Dale Hamm said they work to add something different. They started to prep for this haunted house this time last year.

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO